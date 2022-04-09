April 9, 2022

Ricky Jervis Finds Ultimate Fun In Oscars Ban Will Smith – Deadline

Leave it to the comedian Ricky Gervais To laugh at last at the generally not funny will Smith long story.

While the reaction to the Academy of Motion Pictures’ 10-year ban on Smith was mixed, with some calling it mild and seen by proponents as appropriate, Gervais had the final decision.

And after the punishment was announced on Friday, he took over Twitter With his own comment on the move:I hope he only completes 6 years with good behavior.”

Earlier, Jervis said Chris Rock’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair was “like the thinnest joke I would ever say”.

When people asked the Globes frequent host what would have happened to him in the same circumstances, he replied, “Nothing.”

“Nothing would happen to me because I wasn’t going to tell a joke about his wife’s hair. I was going to tell a joke about her boyfriend.” (Pinkett Smith said she was “in an affair” with a younger man when she and Smith were on break in 2020.)

As for Pinkett-Smith’s hair — she suffers from alopecia, which occurs when the immune system attacks hair follicles, causing hair to fall out unevenly — and in Rocky’s joke, Jervis said, “Someone said she was joking about her disability.”

The comedian’s response?

“Okay, I’m going to get a little skinny, I’m disabled,” he said, pointing at his hair in the video chat. “I can stand next to Tesco’s now [in disabled parking]. I am fat. This is a disease. I’m fat and bald.”

Tom Tap contributed to this report.

