Ricky Jervis calls the Oscars a tame joke, reveals the line he used – Deadline

Ricky Gervais He gave fans a brighter idea of ​​what his jokes would have been Chris Rockhis place in Oscars.

Jervis, who has hosted five Golden Globes, said in a recent video chat with fans that Rock is joking about her. Jada Pinkett SmithHis hair was “like the thinnest joke I could ever tell.”

When people asked the Globes frequent host what would have happened to him in the same circumstances, he replied, “Nothing.”

“Nothing would happen to me because I wasn’t going to tell a joke about his wife’s hair. I was going to tell a joke about her boyfriend.” (Pinkett Smith said she was “in an affair” with a younger man when she and Smith were on break in 2020.)

As for Pinkett-Smith’s hair — she suffers from alopecia, which occurs when the immune system attacks hair follicles, causing hair to fall out unevenly — and in Rocky’s joke, Jervis said, “Someone said she was joking about her disability.”

The comedian’s response?

“Okay, I’m going to get a little skinny, I’m disabled,” he said, pointing at his hair in the video chat. “I can stand next to Tesco’s now [in disabled parking]. I am fat. This is a disease. I’m fat and bald.”