Ricky Gervais Netflix Special Draws Fire for Graphic Trans Women Jokes – The Hollywood Reporter

Ricky Gervais‘ the new Netflix Special drew a swift backlash for its use of shocking humor at the expense of transgender women.

Just minutes after showing off his latest special for the broadcast giant, Jervis jokes: “I love new women. The new ones we’ve seen lately. With beards and cocks. They’re as good as gold, I love them. No, they’re old-fashioned, they say, ‘Oh, they want Use our toilets.” “Why don’t they use your toilets?” “Shesib!” ‘that they be Ladies – look at their consciences! How about this person is not a lady? “Okay, his penis.” “Her penis, you damned fanatic!” “What if he rapes me?” ‘what if she Rape you, you damned bitch! “

TERF is an acronym for Radical Trans-Exclusion Feminism, an ideology that excludes transgender women as women.

In his own position Ricky Gervais: SuperNatureToday, Gervais cited “wake-up times, progressive” as he discusses fellow comedians and what counts as funny. He argued that people should not state that humor is offensive, but “should say you found it offensive”, because he claimed the feelings are personal.

Jervis also referred to the new phenomenon of “wake up comedy,” where comedy does not seek to offend anyone because it instead creates a “safe space” for the audience. “I tried watching a little bit of it, and decided I’d rather watch Louis CK masturbate,” he said with a thigh nod. Adding, “I can’t mention it anymore. It’s been scrapped.”

as martyred Kevin Hart The 2018 Oscars were lost after previous anti-gay tweets surfaced. The British funnyman argued that comedy is threatened if comedy could not foresee what would be considered offensive in the future. “You don’t know who the dominant mob is going to be. You know, like, the worst thing you can say today — that leads to you being canceled on Twitter, death threats — the worst thing you can say today is, ‘Women don’t have penises,’ right? Now, no Nobody saw it coming. No 10-year-old tweets saying “Women don’t have a penis. You know why? We didn’t think we had to have sex!”

Gervais for Awakening Culture, abolished and then cited Liam Neeson Facing the fallout from the Irish actor’s confession It was once considered a racist “revenge” attack. “When that broke, I was like, ‘Oh, will I ever be able to find it Schindler’s List funny again? He said… I still find it funny, of course.

Dumping his shocking humor for a moment, he admitted, “In real life, of course, I support trans rights. I support all human rights, and trans rights are human rights. You know, live your best life. Use your favorite pronouns. Be of the gender that you You feel it. But meet me halfway, ladies. Check your cock. That’s all I say.”

Gervais’ fans and critics were quick to react on social media after the special was dropped on Netflix.

“Ricky Jervis is like Dick, he shows up on your phone junk, he acts big and serious talking about trans people, but he’s a lot younger in real life and can’t handle being bowed down by people calling him out on social media,” Alejandra Carabalo, Instructor at Harvard Law School’s Electronic Law Clinic, He said on Twitter.

“Ricky Gervais and his promotional team get what they want – to thrust on Twitter. Meanwhile, in real life, transgender people are on the underfunded end of the healthcare spectrum and are facing a barrage of negativity from an increasingly hostile media. This is no joke,” british artist Miss Frieda Wallace added.

It also targeted theatrical composer, lyricist, and LGBTQ+ activist Charlie Kane Super Nature distinct on Twitter: “Ricky Gervais He’s just an incredibly lazy comedian who didn’t get it just because you’re abusive, it doesn’t mean you’re funny. Now his fans seem to consist of right-wing followers who think cruelty is funny just because it’s cruel and “perverted”. “

respond to Super Nature In the wake of the ongoing backlash against Netflix comedy Dave Chappelle over anti-transgender material in his latest comedy special, the closest, Which triggered a strike In the streamer of its employees and allies. Since then, Chappelle has continued to headline the latest Netflix comedy special Joke, where he was A fan attacked him on stage while making new material.

Last week, Ricky Gervais was a guest on SiriusXM’s Jim Norton and Sam Roberts Displays, Where he sent potential negative reactions to him Super Nature For being transphobic. He was responding to a question from co-host Sam Roberts about Netflix employees’ outrage over his performance.

“Well, I don’t really know what to say. For me, there’s nothing controversial in that because it’s just jokes. I even explain what the ‘paradox’ is at the beginning of the show, and everyone there, I don’t know how many people I’ve played with – half a million people – No complaint. They laughed at all things, right? But everyone would complain about everything in it. In every line, someone would complain, either because they hate it, or they don’t understand it, it comes after… That’s the thing about comedy … I can list 20 taboo topics. Everyone in the world laughs at 19 of them, and hates the one who affects them.”

The Hollywood Reporter Reached out to Netflix for comment. Earlier this month, the broadcasting giant Review their Netflix culture policy for inclusion Technical Expression Support.

“Entertaining the world is a great opportunity and also a challenge because viewers have very different tastes and viewpoints. So we offer a variety of TV shows and movies, some of which can be provocative. To help members make informed decisions about what to watch, we provide ratings and warnings on content. and easy-to-use parental controls.”

Netflix added that it has chosen not to censor artists but instead offers a variety of voices. “Not everyone will like – or agree with – everything on our service. While every title is different, we approach it based on the same set of principles: we support artistic expression for the creators we choose to work with; we program for a variety of audiences and tastes; and we let viewers decide what It is convenient for them, as opposed to Netflix censoring specific artists or voices.”