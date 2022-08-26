Richard Simmons breaks silence, tells The Post he’s ‘living the life he chose’

Richard Simmons broke his 6-year silence, with his spokesperson telling The Post that the beloved fitness icon is “living the life he chose.”

Simmons’ representative, Tom Estee, spoke on Friday after the release of A A new documentary about the sudden disappearance of the King of Exercise from the spotlight.

“Richard is forever grateful for the constant outpouring of love and gratitude he has received from all over the world,” Estee told The Post. “He is happy and healthy and living the life he chose to live.”

On Wednesday, Simmons, 74, posted his short note to Facebook, where he simply said: “Thank you all for your kindness and love. Love, Richard.”

Estee confirmed that the letter was written by Simmons personally, and was his first public correspondence with fans in 6 years.

Simmons was one of America’s most prolific public figures for more than three decades before his disappearance. Filmed in 2011. Getty Images

Simmons was one of Hollywood’s biggest stars for more than three decades before him Suddenly he disappeared from the public eye in 2014.

Interest in the effervescent exercise icon has revived this week, following the release of the new document “TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons.”

The private, which has been streaming on Fox and Hulu, claims there are issues with the star His knees were behind his sudden descent from the spotlight.

Simmons hasn’t been seen in public since 2014, but he did The phone appears again today in 2016 to refute wild rumors that his housekeeper was being held hostage.

Fans were thrilled to hear that Simmons is in good health and in high spirits, as thousands responded to his Facebook message.

The fitness expert exploded onto the scene in the 1980’s, earning millions with workout videos that were both comprehensive and upscale. Sygma via Getty Images

“I knew it was you, Richard!” One fan fainted. “You are so loved, please never doubt it. You have done so much good in the lives of so many people. Thank you for all that you have done and continue to do. None of us will ever forget you!”

Another echoed: “We miss you Richard but hope you do what’s right for you. You’ve given me so much joy for years, your time is now, you deserve peace and happiness. Thank you for saving my life over and over again, I’m forever grateful to you.”

Simmons became a likable figure after he exploded onto the scene in the ’80s with exercise videos that were accessible to people. All shapes and sizes.

Dressed in hot pants and a dazzling tank top, the star’s lean style helped make fitness fun and accessible for overweight Americans who had long been intimidated by sculpted and hard-working trainers.

His 1988 VHS movie “Sweatin’ To The Oldies” became the best-selling home fitness video of all time, grossing $200 million.