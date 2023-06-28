Rhea Ripley was on NXT to send a message and do a little exploration

The June 27 episode of NXT hosted Baron Corbin in the main event, and Mustafa Ali continued his program to set up what should be a great match for next Tuesday’s show. But the biggest name on the list to appear is WWE World Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley from The Judgment Day.

The former NXT UK and NXT Women’s Champion was on hand to warn Carmelo Hayes to stay out of her group’s business (the NXT title holder appeared on raw the night before to help Seth Rollins even face Judgment Day, setting up his own feud with Finn Bálor). But it also happened in the aftermath of Lyra Valkyria’s attack on Jacy Jayne, and she told the Irish wrestler she loved her style.

Another potential doomsday recruit?

Let us know what you think, and on your way down to the comments, check out our playlist of highlights from last night’s show — which includes Rhea’s two segments on the show:

Hail vs. Stratton – NXT Women’s Championship match

Andre Chase returns to NXT to defend Duke Hudson

Ilja Dragunov explains what it means to be “Unbesiegbar”

A troubled Dana Brooke agrees to help Kailani Jordan

gallus vs. Blade & Enofé – NXT Tag Team Title Match

Meta four are coming for gold

The Creed Brothers & The Dyad agree to a high stakes match

Bronco Nima and Lucien Price are set to dominate NXT

Ripley warns Hayes not to mess with Doomsday

Nathan Fraser vs. Dragon Lee – NXT Heritage Cup match

Gable Steveson and Eddy Thorpe hit the mat and work out together

Von Wagner needs some alone time

Gigi Doolin vs. Keiana James

Keiana James flips paint on Gigi Dolin

Joe Coffey told Tony D’Angelo that Stacks is the rat

Ripley loves what she sees of Valkyria and Jane

Ava tells The Dyad to trust Joe Gacy

Carmelo Hayes vs. Baron Corbin – NXT Championship match

Trick Melo Gang Is Ready to Party (Digital Exclusive)

For full results and the live blog for the June 27th episode of Gold Rush. click here. To read a full recap and review of all of the night’s action, click here here.

Read more