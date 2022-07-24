Review: The Framework’s Next Generation Laptop Follows Its Upgradable Promises

It’s one thing Say You are making a fully serviceable, upgradeable laptop. It’s another thing to actually pursue.

The The original laptop frame that we reviewed last year an act Many Things are right. It’s easy to open and operate on, the ports can be swapped to suit your needs, and it’s robust and well-built enough to withstand traditional, less upgradable ultrabooks like the Dell XPS 13 or Dell ThinkPad X1 Carbon.

But making a “surprisingly good laptop” is not the same as making a laptop system with upgradeable, interchangeable, and user serviceable parts. To do this, you need to keep up with the releases of new components. You need to address the shortcomings of your original design (or even release new revisions) without ending support or breaking backwards compatibility with your design. And your small independent business needs it continues to exist So he can get all that work done, year after year, for a few years.

I can’t say what the next year or two will bring, but I can say that second generation laptop It still does almost everything right. It is a slightly modified version of the original structure Built around a 12th Gen Intel Core CPU Instead of the 11th Edition, the motherboard is there as an instant upgrade for anyone who’s already purchased a Framework laptop.

Laptop Framework has problems, especially when it comes to battery life. But overall, it’s a carefully designed computer that treats do-it-yourselfers and PC builders like adults who can make their own decisions. There is no other laptop quite like it.