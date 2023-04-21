Review: In a Thanksgiving play, who can tell the story?

Rehearsal rooms are embarrassing places. The actors are racing, the directors are bloating, the writers are angry about the liberties taken.

We see it all in the training room where “Thanksgiving playHowever, not just any holiday pageant. It is meant to “elevate” the Native American point of view although Native Americans are not included. This turns a teacher The drama she creates, along with her co-stars, leads to a performance wake-up call, creating perpetual turmoil.

If this setup makes “The Thanksgiving Play,” which opened Thursday at the Helen Hayes Theatre, sound like a behind-the-scenes farce akin to “Peter Pan Goes Wrong,” which opened the day before, then it’s true. In both plays, everyone misbehaves, tempers flare and nothing really flies right.

But for Larissa Fast Horse, author of The Thanksgiving Play, farce is not an end in itself. Rather, it is the hilarious cover in which she offers a brutal satire on myth-making and, by extension, in a way, on theater itself. She shows that the stories we create can do almost as much harm as the false stories they purport to commemorate. And people of goodwill can do it too.