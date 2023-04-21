Review: In a Thanksgiving play, who can tell the story?

Rehearsal rooms are embarrassing places. The actors are racing, the directors are bloating, the writers are angry about the liberties taken.
We see it all in the training room where “Thanksgiving playHowever, not just any holiday pageant. It is meant to “elevate” the Native American point of view although Native Americans are not included. This turns a teacher The drama she creates, along with her co-stars, leads to a performance wake-up call, creating perpetual turmoil.
If this setup makes “The Thanksgiving Play,” which opened Thursday at the Helen Hayes Theatre, sound like a behind-the-scenes farce akin to “Peter Pan Goes Wrong,” which opened the day before, then it’s true. In both plays, everyone misbehaves, tempers flare and nothing really flies right.
But for Larissa Fast Horse, author of The Thanksgiving Play, farce is not an end in itself. Rather, it is the hilarious cover in which she offers a brutal satire on myth-making and, by extension, in a way, on theater itself. She shows that the stories we create can do almost as much harm as the false stories they purport to commemorate. And people of goodwill can do it too.
The people of goodwill in this case are Logan (Katie Finneran) and Jaxton (Scott Foley): she was an at-risk high school drama teacher (her production of “The Iceman Cometh” prompted parents to seek her dismissal) who is an out-of-work actor (except Party at the farmer’s market). They’ve perfected the buzzwords of white progressives and use them as protective talismans, giving space to others, acknowledging privilege, and sharing pronouns without being asked. Jaxton brags that he used “them” for a year.
In short, these are ridiculous numbers — but not ridiculous beyond recognition. Not even, in Rachel Chafkin’s brooding production of Second Stage Theatre, that they’re unlovable. Turning Logan’s anxiety into a parade of uncertain tics and outbursts, Finneran is endearing and even sympathetic in her attempts to get straight, no matter how wrong they are. And while Jaxton is an obvious sultry whose masculinity only works as tantra, Foley does it so well that the character is rather charismatic.
Their bad qualities are less than their good intentions that drive you crazy. Logan engages a wide-eyed elementary school history teacher named Caden (Chris Sullivan) to serve as a realistic prop for the pageant, then mostly ignores him. (Sullivan disappoints the pups beautifully.) And her selection of Alicia (Darcy Carradine) to represent the Native American experience—under the terms of the “Native American Heritage Awareness Month through Art Scholarship”—turns out to be deeply flawed. A Los Angeles actress, Jasmine’s third alternative at Disneyland and a “super-flexible” biracial type, Alicia isn’t, even a bit, Native American.
So clever is FastHorse’s setup, however, and her subtle twisting of the wake logic knife, that Alicia is, if anyone is, our hero. Partly because she alone isn’t bothered by her whiteness—or, really, by anything. (She defends her choice by pointing out that the actress who plays Lumière in “Beauty and the Beast” isn’t a real candlestick, either.) However, as the team proceeds to “create” the pageant, she is ingenious enough to point it towards her with actual power. “I know how to get people to stare at me and not look away,” she explains (and Cardin convincingly explains). She is also good at crying.
In charming moments like these, FastHorse meticulously establishes the tension between identity and identity performance–a tension it does not resolve but rather upgrades over the course of the play into an all-encompassing irony. By the time she’s done, Logan, Jaxton, and Caden are left writhing in agony as if under a moral microscope, and he’s come to say things like, “We see color but we don’t talk about it.” In the end they conclude that the only way to center the natives is to wipe them out.
Of course, it’s already been erased – over and over again. FastHorse, member of Sicano-Lakota Nation Set in South Dakota, he gradually introduces the chilling phase of this reality with clips played briefly between live scenes. Sadly, these parts are based on Thanksgiving projects posted online by real teachers. In one, adorable little children performing the “Nine Days of Thanksgiving” were made to list several things, such as the “six original bakeries” that the Indians “gave” to the Pilgrims. In another, fifth graders shoot turkeys with propaganda guns as they sing a song with the lyric “Little Indian left alone / He went out and hanged himself and then there was nothing.”
In the well-acted but somewhat spread-out premiere at Playwrights Horizons in 2018, the movie’s sequences are far less gruesome and violent. For Broadway, they (and the production as a whole, including the Ricardo Hernandez set) were pumped to emphasize the weight of indoctrination, between adults who should know better and children who can’t. Although this is critical to the play’s project of shedding centuries of racist myths, I felt some concern about the young performers. Weren’t they indoctrinated too?
But nausea might be exactly what FastHorse is for. She told the publication American Theater that she thinks often of “beat and release” in her writing. “You take your medicine, and then you get some sugar, then you take some medicine, and you get some sugar.”
This cycle repeated so many times over the course of 90 minutes—which is bolstered by Chafkin’s pacing, which makes you swallow your laughter—can lead to an upset stomach. And sometimes the characters are so overrated because of the sarcasm that they lose their grip on your emotions. Still, by the time The bloody tale of the Pequot massacre On stage, you might find yourself agreeing with Logan, of all people. Being a vegetarian, she is already struggling with her “death feast”; I wanted to completely disown him, from turkeys down to pilgrims.
But the Thanksgiving play isn’t primarily a brief rectification of American history. Like Tracy Letts’ “The Minutes,” which also exposed a horrific massacre hidden in civilian pageant clothes, FastHorse is interested in how new information (new only to some people) changes the stories we tell in the future. The first step, to judge by the silly crew on stage, would be to change the storytellers. FastHorse is the first Native American woman known to produce a Broadway play, May We Beginning Finally.
Thanksgiving play
through June 4 at the Helen Hayes Theatre, Manhattan; 2st.com. Running time: 1 hour 30 minutes.
More Stories
‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 2, Episode 22 Recap
After the death of Pamela Chopra, SRK, Aamir, Deepika Ranveer and others at Aditya Chopra’s house
Frank Ocean Pulls Out of Coachella Weekend 2 – Variety