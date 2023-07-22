July 22, 2023

Revealing Satellite Images: Wagner’s team set up a giant platform next to Cel

Arzu 36 mins ago 1 min read

Over the past few weeks, numerous military convoys associated with the Wagner Group have marched through Belarusian territory. After Yevgeny Prigozhin’s rebellion caused Wagner to lose favor in Russia, the apparent purpose of the group’s moves was to gain a foothold in Belarus for the Russian mercenary enterprise.

The Belarusian opposition is now a Hajun project Satellite imagery Published, it clearly shows that Wagner’s group seized a building complex near the Sel settlement in the central part of Belarus. Russian mercenaries brought hundreds of vehicles – mostly trucks and troop carriers – into the region.

Hajun doesn’t elaborate, but the building complex appears to be an abandoned or evacuated military base. Earlier, Belarusian state media wrote that the Minsk government would build a large barracks complex for the Wagner group, and then Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said there was no such thing, and that Russian mercenaries would live in tents. They seem to have found a solution between the two.

About 20,000 Wagner mercenaries are currently in Belarus or on their way to the country from Ukraine and Russia.

Cover image credit: Feodor Larin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

See also  Index - Economy - Romania is in big trouble, gas is very expensive

