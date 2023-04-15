Revealing Prince Harry’s sole role in King Charles’ coronation | world News

Prince Harry’s role in the coronation of his father, King Charles, was revealed next month, as he was scheduled to attend the historic ceremony alone, without his wife, Megan Markle. The Mirror reports that Prince Harry will play such a minimal role in the ceremony that he and Prince William won’t even be seen on one camera captured together.

Prince Harry: Prince Harry leaves the Royal Courts of Justice in London (AP)



Prince Harry will sit with the other non-working royals – Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their spouses – and not with any working royals. The report claimed that he will also not participate in the King’s procession or the coronation procession to and from Buckingham Palace, adding that Prince Harry will not be on the balcony of Buckingham Palace either.

The report stated that Prince Harry was aware that the historic occasion would be “by far the most important day” in the life of King Charles, and therefore he wanted to attend the ceremony, but he wanted to meet King Charles and Prince William before the coronation.

“Harry has been very clear and hasn’t wavered – he wouldn’t come if he felt the atmosphere would be as toxic as it was during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral. He has said he wants a reconciliation with his family and that’s their call, but nothing has changed so far,” The Mirror reported.

The palace confirmed Prince Harry’s attendance in a statement that read: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

