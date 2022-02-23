Returning ‘The Godfather’ to Its Original Glory (It’s Still Dark)

Why were such restoration efforts necessary?

Francis Ford Coppola The studio system, which was so good at doing so much, was always weak in this matter of memorization. The Godfather was an extraordinarily successful movie of its time. But Paramount was not prepared for that success. Suddenly she found herself appearing in New York in five theaters, because there was a demand to see it, and then in other places around the world. Instead of saying, let’s keep the original negative because it’s going to be a valuable asset, they basically wore something terrible because they used it to make a lot of prints. The prints are starting to be the opposite of what the movie really should look like.

James Mukoski There is no better version of “The Godfather” than the original. So what we relied on was Gordy [the film’s cinematographer, Gordon Willis] Restore approved. Other than that, we wouldn’t have a clue what the movie really looked like when it was originally released.

The first movie in the epic crime drama was released 50 years ago.

Coppola Complicating matters further is the fact that Gordy Willis intentionally used a creative technique that was extremely dangerous. He flirted with her being uncovered – which is a sin – on parts of the frame. If the actor was not on his mark, if he was within two feet of where Gordy thought he would be, he might be in complete darkness. He made her beautiful, but she was unforgiving.

How did you find the parts of the film that were used in this restoration?

Mokoski We found a little more since previous restorations. Paramount found it in another [film] Cans. They made an effort to put the first two movies together [made for television and titled “The Godfather Saga”] And when they cut the film, it ended up in other cans.