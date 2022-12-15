December 15, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Retail sales in China contracted much more than expected, while industrial production disappointed

Aygen 50 mins ago 2 min read
Retail sales in China contracted much more than expected, while industrial production disappointed

Several “robot arms” work on the automated assembly line for a final wheel axle at a production workshop in Anqing City, Anhui Province, China, December 9, 2022.

Publishing in the future | Publishing in the future | Getty Images

BEIJING – China on Thursday reported better-than-expected economic data across the board during the month as widespread COVID-19 controls weighed on growth.

The National Bureau of Statistics said retail sales fell 5.9% in November from a year ago.

That’s worse than expectations for a 3.7% drop, according to analysts polled by Reuters, and a bigger fall than expected. 0.5% down year-on-year in October.

Industrial production grew 2.2 percent in November compared to a year ago, missing Reuters expectations for a 3.6 percent increase. The reported pace was also slower than the 5% increase in October.

Fixed-asset investment for the year ending November slowed to 5.3% year-on-year, missing Reuters expectations for a 5.6% increase. The official version is also down from 5.8% growth in the first 10 months of the year.

Infrastructure investment accelerated in November from October year-over-year, while manufacturing investment slowed slightly. Investment in real estate has declined at an even sharper pace amid the ongoing stagnation of the industry.

The urban unemployment rate rose to 5.7% in November. The unemployment rate for youth ages 16-24 remained well above 17.1%.

The decline in retail sales resulted in the year-to-date total down 0.1% compared to the first eleven months of last year.

Food and drug were the only two subcategories that saw sales grow in November over a year ago, according to the Census Bureau. Apparel and footwear sales decreased by 15.6%.

See also  Ukraine launched a 'successful' counterattack in Kharkiv, which could push Russia's borders: US think tank

Online sales of physical merchandise rose just 4% year-over-year in November, down sharply from the previous month, according to CNBC’s calculations of the data accessed by Wind Information.

Covid sweeping changes

In the past two weeks, China has dramatically removed a raft of Covid-related restrictions that have hampered domestic travel and business activity. Authorities have tightened vaccinations for the elderly, and have encouraged Covid patients to recover at home.

Anecdotally, at least in Beijing, a large portion of the population has since fallen ill, if not tested positive for Covid, amid below-freezing weather.

A day before the data was released, China’s National Bureau of Statistics canceled its in-person press conference scheduled for Thursday without explanation.

Read more about China from the CNBC Pro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Biden says the US is “all in on it” about Africa’s future

9 hours ago Aygen
2 min read

The liberation of the American Swede Morekizi from the territory controlled by Russia by the Ukrainian military intelligence

17 hours ago Aygen
3 min read

Multiple explosions in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv as drones are shot down Ukraine

1 day ago Aygen

You may have missed

8 min read

World: Fourth child dies after falling into icy lake in England

28 mins ago Arzu
5 min read

Fed rate decision, South Korea trade, Australia unemployment, New Zealand GDP

29 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Todd and Julie Chrisley were ordered to Florida prisons in mid-January

30 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

Go to Mars without being there! Hear the sound of the dust devil captured by the Perseverance Rover

44 mins ago Izer