Publishing in the future | Publishing in the future | Getty Images

Several “robot arms” work on the automated assembly line for a final wheel axle at a production workshop in Anqing City, Anhui Province, China, December 9, 2022.

BEIJING – China on Thursday reported better-than-expected economic data across the board during the month as widespread COVID-19 controls weighed on growth.

The National Bureau of Statistics said retail sales fell 5.9% in November from a year ago.

That’s worse than expectations for a 3.7% drop, according to analysts polled by Reuters, and a bigger fall than expected. 0.5% down year-on-year in October.

Industrial production grew 2.2 percent in November compared to a year ago, missing Reuters expectations for a 3.6 percent increase. The reported pace was also slower than the 5% increase in October.

Fixed-asset investment for the year ending November slowed to 5.3% year-on-year, missing Reuters expectations for a 5.6% increase. The official version is also down from 5.8% growth in the first 10 months of the year.

Infrastructure investment accelerated in November from October year-over-year, while manufacturing investment slowed slightly. Investment in real estate has declined at an even sharper pace amid the ongoing stagnation of the industry.