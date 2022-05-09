Results of WrestleMania Backlash: The Bloodline standing tall after a great main event

In a bit of a surprise, especially considering The result From the SmackDown Women’s Championship match, WWE puts The Bloodline against RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre in tonight’s main event (Sunday, May 8, 2022) WrestleMania backlash Pay-per-view from Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

Well, it’s Roman Reigns, which probably isn’t a huge surprise.

But it was also RK-Bro, who ended up like the tag team he could have now. Randy Orton, in particular, does amazing things that still drive audiences crazy. Here, he’s impressed once again with multiple RKO outputs anywhere she legitimately feels excited being that way, aided in part by Michael Cole who has gone too crazy for them.

It turned into one of those old six-player Shield matches where everything falls apart and everyone explodes at one point or another, just massive rushes of man-to-man action to the guy you forgot was the guy who just came back. Bodies were everywhere!

be seen?!?

In the end, Riddle and Ji Uso were in the middle of one hell of a back and forth when Riddle got the best of him with a big RKO from the top. But when he did, Reigns was there with a spear, and he did it.

The dynasty stands tall again.

This was fun!

