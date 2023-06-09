Resources – Nuggets get a pack of picks to deal with Thunder

Adrian VojnarowskiSenior NBA insider2 minutes to read

In a rare deal involving an NBA Finals participant, the The Denver Nuggets are getting a 2024 first-round and second-round pick in 2023 in a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder for a protected 2029 first-round pick, sources told ESPN on Friday.

As the Nuggets try to maximize this championship window, they will receive the least favored of Oklahoma City’s first-round picks in the 2024 draft, and the 37th pick in the June 22nd draft, sources tell ESPN.

Denver will get the 37th and 40th picks in this draft, and the deal gives Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth some extra opportunities to land low-cost contracts and create some tools of the trade as the franchise navigates the luxury tax with this all-star team built around Nikola Jokic, Jamaal Murray and Michael Porter. Junior League’s new collective bargaining agreement will make it more difficult for tax teams to add veteran talent, and there will be a greater premium on drafting and developing young players.

Oklahoma City still owns Denver’s 2027 first-round pick from last year’s JaMychal Green Trade.

The Thunder had a plethora of draft picks in the next few years, and now those are bursting with a protected first-round pick in 2029. Possessing one of the deepest rosters of young talent in the league, Oklahoma City has 15 first-round picks through the NBA Draft. 2029.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks contributed to this report.