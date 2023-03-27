Resident Evil 4 remake DLC ways separate from the PC version

Resident Evil 4The new version of the new version will get a boost to the free content with the addition of Mercenary mode on April 7th, but it looks like there will be another adventure coming to this modern survival horror game from Capcom. One of the game’s PC version data indicates that the fork DLC released by Capcom for previous versions of vampire 4 It may be coming to the new version as well.

according to Tweet from Resident Evil Centralmembers of the Resident Evil Wiki Discord community dug up a reference to fork – or rather, post arrangementas the add-on was known in Japan – at Resident Evil 4PC files.

fork It is an unlockable expansion for Resident Evil 4 This puts players in control of Ada Wong on her journey, which frequently intersects with Leon S. Kennedy and Luis Serra during the events of the main campaign. in the original incarnation forkAda performs actions such as ringing the church bell that ends the village’s attack on Leon, as well as preventing Leon’s death at the hands of Jack Krauser and securing the missile launcher that Leon uses in the game’s final battle. (the original Resident Evil 4 It also has a separate playable chapter named “Assignment: Ada,” in which Ada secures plaga samples for Albert Wesker.)

[Warning: The following contains light spoilers for the end of Resident Evil 4’s remake.]

the Resident Evil 4 The remake itself makes a very clear reference to fork During the endgame conversation between Leon and Ada. It’s not very accurate!

Capcom has not announced plans for downloadable content for Resident Evil 4 After the April update of The Mercenaries. However, Capcom has released post-launch story content for the latest mainline Resident Evil games. 2017’s Resident Evil 7 Biohazard It received several major add-ons, including episodes Not a hero Starring Chris Redfield and Zoe’s end Featuring playable Joe Baker. Resident Evil Village Got story-based DLC Rose shades Last year, players were allowed to take on the role of Rose Winters.

fork It can serve as a home for more than just an embodiment RE4Ada Wong’s story and involvement in the game’s events. It can also serve as a home for pieces of content, such as the battle against U-3. While this creature does not appear in the main game, the remake makes references to the U-3 in its collectible files.

Resident Evil 4 Available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC and Xbox Series X. If you desperately want to play as Ada Wong right now, there is A popular PC replaces her model with Leon’s. It’s no frills, but it does offer players a chance to stare Ada along RE4Campaign if, for some inexplicable reason, looking at Leon S. Kennedy isn’t your bag.

