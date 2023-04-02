Resident Evil 4 Remake actor deactivates Instagram comments after receiving thousands of critical messages

Resident Evil 4 Remake voice actress Lily Gao has closed her Instagram account for comments after receiving thousands of messages from gamers criticizing her performance as Ada Wong.

Gao — who enthusiastically shared several posts talking about the role — deactivated the responses and hid all but one of her posts from public view after being inundated with so-called acerbic Resident Evil fans.

“I’m spoiled by the remake,” one commenter wrote. “I feel like I just wasted my money buying the deluxe edition to get a VA dubbing Ada.”

Another added, “Your voice acting was horrible in the RE4 remake.” “It sounded too stiff and there was nothing seductive about it? It didn’t fit at all, and I hope they don’t hire you as Ada’s voice actor for another game.”

“Why are they acting as if she personally tried to kill them?” she asked. One respondent was stunned.

“I love her performance so much! I love that she’s more stoic but still subtly fun with Leon. She feels Ada’s sincerity,” he insisted. Another commenter. “People should really chill, and harassment won’t get anywhere. Both actresses have done an excellent job and give a great performance of this iconic character.”

What happens with Ada VA in Resident Evil 4 (2023) is unacceptable. Everyone has opinions according to their own experience, but going to her social media (and even the character’s former assistants) to offend her is sickening and heartbreaking. Respect Lily Gao and her work. pic.twitter.com/VxByjojlME – Ada Wong Archives. (archiveadawong) April 2, 2023

It follows similar issues in the past, such as The Last of Us 2 developers — specifically, voice actress Laura Bailey, who played Abby — receiving death threats.

Capcom has announced that Resident Evil 4 Remake has already sold more than 3 million copies in the first two days after its release. She said the title was a “solid start”, though Capcom recently issued a warning for Resident Evil 4 Remake players to “be aware of a rare but critical progression glitch”.

While the issue will “only occur under very specific circumstances,” the team said it was working on a fix and apologized for any inconvenience.