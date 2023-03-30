Resident Evil 4 makes excellent use of PS5 triggers

So Resident Evil 4 Remake, surprisingly no one ever given the quality of the source material, is good. It looks great, it has some modern stock ideas, and on PS5, it also knows how to make the most of the DualSense controller’s awesome adaptive triggers.

Comparing the Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw demo to the original game

If you haven’t held one before, the DualSense not only has actuators, it has actuators whose resistance can be set by the game, and which can also send vibrations through the player’s fingers. A lot of games use it, but most of them only use it in the most predictable, primitive ways.

no Resident Evil 4! Capcom is really at it here, using triggers in ways that are in some ways improvements on existing ideas, and in others just entirely new ideas. Take steps, for example. While many games will give you a bit of a rumble to match the player’s career, in Resident Evil 4 This feedback will vary depending on the type of terrain you’re walking (or in some cases walking in).

Shotguns are another example of some outside-the-box thinking. Again, almost every game with firearms will send some noise through the triggers when firing, however Resident Evil 4 That extends to the act of switching between weapons; If you pull the pistol it feels light, while switching to a shotgun will add some weight.

It’s also great (if not directly related to the players) to use the console’s small speaker. Again, a lot of games use it, and a lot of use it well, so in this case that’s not the case Resident Evil 4 She is a leader in anything, but still. The way the game’s radio chats are played through your console (instead of a cutscene like they used to) is a neat bit of immersion, and in other cases you’ll get tricks like most audio plays through your TV. While some of the terrifying effects come through DualSense.

None of this is game breaking, and I’m in no way saying that the versions on other platforms are worse because of their lack of these features. Nice to see, as was the case with the Dreamcast’s VMU and various add-ons for the GameCube when studios took the time and effort to cater to the console’s niche and exotic POS needs!

(PS, is anyone out there playing on PC with DualSense? I’d like to know if the features work on this version as well, or are they just locked to the PS5 version)