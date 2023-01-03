January 3, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Rescuers in Vietnam race to rescue a boy trapped in a 115-foot concrete pit since New Year’s Eve

Aygen 1 hour ago 2 min read

Hundreds of rescuers in Vietnam struggled for a third day Monday to save a 10-year-old boy who fell more than 100 feet down a pole at a construction site on New Year’s Eve.

The boy was reportedly heard calling for help shortly after he fell into a hollow concrete pile shaft just 25 centimeters (10 inches) in diameter at a bridge construction site in Dong Thap Province on Saturday morning while scavenging for scrap metal with friends.

But as of Monday, he had not responded to rescuers, who lowered a camera to help locate the boy at the bottom of the 115-foot support column, according to Reuters.

Efforts to raise the pillar with cranes and other heavy equipment have so far been unsuccessful.

Charlotte, North Carolina, “Industrial Accident” Leaves 3 Dead, Others Injured at Construction Site

Rescue workers work to free a 10-year-old boy trapped in a deep shaft at a bridge construction site in Vietnam’s Dong Thap Province on January 2, 2023.
(STR/AFP via Getty Images)

“I can’t understand how he fell into the hollow concrete pile, which is about a diameter [25 cm] “It just spanned, and pushed 35 meters into the ground,” Li Huang Bao, director of the Dong Thap Provincial Department of Transportation, told local newspaper Toei Tree News, according to Reuters.

Rescue workers in Vietnam on Monday worked to free a 10-year-old boy who fell into a deep ditch at a construction site two days earlier.

Rescue workers in Vietnam on Monday worked to free a 10-year-old boy who fell into a deep ditch at a construction site two days earlier.
(STR/AFP via Getty Images)

The newspaper reported that rescuers were “unsure of the boy’s current condition”, as he had “stopped interacting with the outside despite oxygen always being pumped into” the hole.

See also  Four weeks of war hurt the Russian economy

AFP identified the trapped 10-year-old as Tae Lee Hao Nam. A video clip showed the boy’s family being removed from the scene, awaiting news of his condition.

Several rescuers and construction workers dig around the concrete pillar to save the boy.

Several rescuers and construction workers dig around the concrete pillar to save the boy.
(Reuters Connect)

Crews are also digging and loosening the surrounding soil to try – so far unsuccessfully – to pull out the concrete pillar.

CLICK FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

According to AFP, the prime minister, Pham Minh Chinh, on Monday called on federal rescuers to join local authorities’ efforts to rescue the boy.

Danielle Wallace is a Fox News Digital reporter covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to [email protected] and on Twitter: @danimwallace.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Former Pope Benedict XVI lies in the state of St. Peter’s Basilica before the funeral

9 hours ago Aygen
2 min read

Australian helicopter crash: four dead and several injured after it collided near Sea World resort on the Gold Coast

17 hours ago Aygen
2 min read

Power outage forces the Philippines to suspend flights and close airspace

1 day ago Aygen

You may have missed

2 min read

Index – Abroad – Breaking heat records across Europe could be worrying

52 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Stock futures rise slightly ahead of the first trading week of the new year

56 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Actor Jeremy Renner is in critical condition after a snowfall

59 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

The NFL sets the kick-off time and date for the Giants vs. Eagles game

1 hour ago Emet