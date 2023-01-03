Rescuers in Vietnam race to rescue a boy trapped in a 115-foot concrete pit since New Year’s Eve

Hundreds of rescuers in Vietnam struggled for a third day Monday to save a 10-year-old boy who fell more than 100 feet down a pole at a construction site on New Year’s Eve.

The boy was reportedly heard calling for help shortly after he fell into a hollow concrete pile shaft just 25 centimeters (10 inches) in diameter at a bridge construction site in Dong Thap Province on Saturday morning while scavenging for scrap metal with friends.

But as of Monday, he had not responded to rescuers, who lowered a camera to help locate the boy at the bottom of the 115-foot support column, according to Reuters.

Efforts to raise the pillar with cranes and other heavy equipment have so far been unsuccessful.

“I can’t understand how he fell into the hollow concrete pile, which is about a diameter [25 cm] “It just spanned, and pushed 35 meters into the ground,” Li Huang Bao, director of the Dong Thap Provincial Department of Transportation, told local newspaper Toei Tree News, according to Reuters.

The newspaper reported that rescuers were “unsure of the boy’s current condition”, as he had “stopped interacting with the outside despite oxygen always being pumped into” the hole.

AFP identified the trapped 10-year-old as Tae Lee Hao Nam. A video clip showed the boy’s family being removed from the scene, awaiting news of his condition.

Crews are also digging and loosening the surrounding soil to try – so far unsuccessfully – to pull out the concrete pillar.

According to AFP, the prime minister, Pham Minh Chinh, on Monday called on federal rescuers to join local authorities’ efforts to rescue the boy.