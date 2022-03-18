Rescue workers liberate 130 from a bombing scene in Mariupol

California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger addressed the Russian people in a video posted on social media, as The country’s war against Ukraine continuous.

Ukraine did not start this war. Neither the nationalists nor the Nazis. Those in power in the Kremlin started this war. Schwarzenegger said in the video, This is not the war of the Russian people Posted on Twitter Thursday It takes about nine minutes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Invasion of Ukraine “de-Nazification”, Falsely claiming that Kyiv is under the control of a neo-Nazi gang with American sponsorship.

Mr. Schwarzenegger said the Russians had not been told the truth about the consequences of the war on the country and said that thousands of Russian soldiers had been killed. Western estimates, although very uncertain, are suggestive Up to 7000 Russian soldiers may be killed.

Addressing the Russian soldiers, the actor said, “This is not the war of defense of Russia that your grandfathers or your great-grandfathers fought.” This is an illegal war. Your life, limbs, and future are being sacrificed for a senseless war condemned by the entire world.”

Mr. Schwarzenegger also specifically addressed Mr. Putin. “You have started this war. You are leading this war. You can stop this war,” he said.

As of Friday morning, the video has been retweeted more than 320,000 times and has been liked more than 960,000 times on Twitter.

Mr. Schwarzenegger also posted the video on social media and the chat app Telegram. While Russia has restricted access to social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook, Russians are turning to Telegramwhich was a popular way to disseminate news in Russian.

Mr. Schwarzenegger, who is from Austria, immigrated to the United States in 1968, according to his website. As a bodybuilder, he was the youngest person to win the Mr. Universe title, according to his website.

The actor, known for the “Terminator” films, has also had a career in politics. He served as Governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

In his Twitter video, Mr. Schwarzenegger called tThe Russians who protested The war’s “new heroes” appealed to Russian citizens and soldiers to spread the truth about the conflict.

“I urge the Russian people and the Russian soldiers in Ukraine to understand the propaganda and disinformation you are being told,” he said. “I am asking you to help me spread the truth.”