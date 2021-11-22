Republican politicians are beginning to stand behind the legalization of marijuana

Studies show that almost half of Republican voters support the criminalization of marijuana use, and Republican politicians are increasingly capturing popular support. Writes politics.

The article in the article also cites several influential Republican politicians who recently supported the abolition of money laundering. Last week, Nancy Mays tabled the first bill in Congress that would help de-currency and Republican MPs. Mays also argued that 70 percent of Americans support relief, and he says it’s time for the federal government to simply get out of the way.

Democrats have already tried to pass devaluation proposals, but with little success. However, significant changes are expected as Republicans also board the train. Politico points out that Republicans could also benefit politically from this, as Democrats have so far targeted more young and progressive voters with news related to weeding.

Dan Judy, vice president of North Star Opinion Research, which examines Republican political approaches, says that if something is culturally accepted, even the most opposition camp will turn upside down. According to him, similar processes took place in same-sex marriage.

This year, the article recalls that the Republican House of Representatives in North Dakota has already passed legislation passed by two Republican politicians. The Mess proposal is the first of its kind at the federal level. The Republican approach differs from the Democrats’ attempt to devalue in many ways: right-wing politicians will impose lower taxes on the sector and control it less. At the same time, both sides will rescind the sentences of those brought to court for marijuana because the move is so popular across the country.

The article notes that there is no complete reversal yet, and there are Republicans who do not yet want to hear about the mitigation: Drew McKeez of South Carolina, for example, opposes devaluation for fear of increasing crime, violence and harm to children. Not alone within the party.

However, according to a recent poll, 6 out of 10 young Republican voters agree with the abolition of the currency, and the older ones, mostly religious voters, oppose it.

In South Dakota, the faction went on strike last year: only 27 percent of the state’s population registered as Democrats, yet 54 percent of those polled were in favor of legalizing marijuana’s recreational use. Nevertheless, the governor of the state, Republican Christie Noam, did not sign the law, but supported the petition, which challenged the decision in court. The court has not yet ruled on the case, but acceptance for weeding in the state continues to grow.

Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. The Freedom Party of the Republicans has long been a firm legal party because they already believe that the federal government should have an opinion on the very few issues that exist in the lives of the people. In addition, marijuana has grown into a huge business in the United States in recent years with billions of dollars in sales, and it has attracted the interest of many politicians.

In addition, many Republican politicians quoted in the article admitted that although they are not personally big fans of the grass, they see where public opinion has moved on the issue, so they decided to support it.