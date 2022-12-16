Representatives engage in sex tourism, another scandal in the homeland of parliamentary democracy

Another scandal surrounding the British Parliament

Politico reports that the activities of “APPGs” – cross-party groups of British MPs who focus on a country or group of countries – are causing concern in the UK.

These committees are subject to less stringent rules than the more well-known committees of the House of Commons, but they can still use parliamentary chambers for their meetings. Because these groups are focused abroad, they regularly go on overseas trips funded by foreign governments or private companies, often during parliamentary sessions, they pointed out.

As part of an ongoing investigation, they spoke to a dozen government officials and lawmakers in Britain and abroad, who confirmed the claims.

Some MPs have been drunk, indecent or sexually promiscuous.

While some colleagues quietly expressed a genuine interest in relations with these countries, many representatives said that others saw the trips as “fun”, an entertainment opportunity.

A former Conservative MP, now a member of the House of Lords, asked patrons for directions to a nearby brothel. He was on his way to Southeast Asia to visit the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG), another member of Parliament who was there said.

Another Tory representative and former minister remained after the delegation returned home [helyi] Because of his interest in women, two of his former colleagues said.

He showed interest in beautiful young women

– said one of them.

He continued to stay after visits and interacted with young women at the site in question

he added.

Senior Labor MP A foreign diplomat said one had shown affection to “Russian women” during foreign trips. He said local authorities were unable to intervene because they feared their connections to Westminster.

The relations of representatives with British overseas territories have been discussed many times. Some delegates attended parties organized by diplomatic missions where young men and women were “trafficked” for sexual activities, local officials said. The same local officials say some MPs have taken the initiative to ask foreign governments for all-expenses-paid trips abroad, sometimes going so far as to suggest their preferences for champagne and large meals. Foreign officials have become wary of such approaches, with some seeking to fill MPs’ agendas with visits and meetings to reduce “leisure time” for potential abuse.

A former British MP said the government of such an area was “deeply disappointed” by the behavior of British MPs.

People who consider themselves celebrities in their own lunch hour – drunk, misbehaving and arrogant. They are condescending to their fellow politicians, not to mention the people around them, a [fogadó ország] About its inhabitants and unfortunately servers. This is rude behavior.

In another commission visit to a European country close to Britain, three representatives missed a breakfast meeting organized by the embassy after drinking too much the night before. On the same trip, a Tory MP launched a long tirade against an embassy staff member.

Sexual corruption in the opposition party

Former Labor MP Christian Matheson was forced to resign last month following allegations of sexual misconduct. A former colleague said she was invited on a secret trip to Gibraltar, which was found sexually motivated by the Independent Body for the Conduct of MPs. Matheson has denied the allegations against him and there is no indication he was involved in any wrongdoing, Politico notes.

Gibraltar has previously been at the center of abuse allegations, with two opposition MPs accused of being heavily intoxicated during a visit organized by the Parliamentary Armed Forces, which promotes force activity. They dismissed the claims as “Tory smears”.

They already pointed out that there was a problem

A report by the House of Commons Committee on Standards earlier this year warned that APPGs not working properly “could be the next big parliamentary scandal”, but did not elaborate on overseas travel.

The committee recommended reducing the number of APPGs and introducing a “gatekeeper” to monitor them. The government showed broad support for these plans shortly before Boris Johnson took office, but there has been little change since then. However, allegations of inappropriate behavior are not limited to APPG visits, they pointed out.

Cover image source: Getty Images