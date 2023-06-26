June 26, 2023

Reports said that two Ukrainian teenagers who were allegedly tortured by the Russians shot an “occupier” and a “collaborator” before shooting them dead.

People walk along a bridge near a local port in the city of Berdyansk, Zaporizhia Region, Russia-controlled Ukraine, May 10, 2023.Photograph: Alexander Ermoshenko/Reuters

  • According to local news, Russian authorities have killed two teenagers in the Ukrainian city of Berdyansk.

  • According to reports, the two shot and killed a police officer and a civilian.

  • In May, a Ukrainian non-profit organization said that children as young as 17 had been tortured by Russian law enforcement.

On Saturday, local news reported that two teenagers were killed by Russian authorities at a bridge in the Ukrainian city of Berdyansk.

This came after the two shot and killed a police officer and a civilian, according to the independent Russian investigation News outlet Novaya Gazetafrom Ukrainian coverage He is called “collaborator” and “occupier”.

Russia’s Interfax news agency reported that the two 17-year-olds, who were referred to by Russian authorities as “pro-Ukrainian terrorists”, were “neutralised”. Interfax also reported that two more residents were injured, in Novaya Gazeta.

The teens were named Tigran Oganesyan and Mikita Khanganov, according to local reports.

Berdyansk city, in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, It was under Russian control Since the beginning of the country’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

A Ukrainian media outlet posted a video on Telegram recorded by Oganesyan shortly before his death. In it, he said that they planned to kill two people and put the camera on what appeared to be a Kalashnikov assault rifle. “That’s it, it’s death, guys, goodbye! Glory to Ukraine!” He said according Novaya Gazeta.

Tigran Oganesyan, 17, finally made a video before launching an attack on the occupied Ukrainian city of Berdyansk.

Tigran Oganesyan, 17, made a farewell video before launching an attack on the occupied Ukrainian city of Berdyansk.Ukraine Bravada

In May, local news reports said that Russia’s Investigative Committee had brought charges against Oganesyan and Khanganov for attempted acts of sabotage. Novaya Gazeta.

The Media Initiative for Human Rights, a Ukrainian non-profit organization, reported in May that the teens had been tortured by Russian law enforcement.

The organization said Oganesyan was subjected to “brutal” interrogations by beating and torture with electricity. Khanganov was subjected to interrogations and “investigative experiments” as Russian interrogators forced the two men to confess to planning to sabotage the Melitopol railway in order to prevent Russian forces from receiving supplies, says the nonprofit.

