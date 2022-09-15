Reported updates on the future of WWE NXT TakeOver

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

With the obvious rebranding of “NXT” on the horizon, it looks like old is new again.

Brian Alvarez reported On Wednesday’s “Wrestling Observer Live” event, the upcoming “NXT” Halloween Havoc is now marked as “NXT” TakeOver. According to Fightful Select“NXT” TakeOver: Halloween Havoc is scheduled for Saturday, October 22, and the WWE event will be live.

Halloween ruin last year It was a special episode of the weekly broadcast of “NXT”Tommaso Ciampa is defending the “NXT” Championship against current champion Bron Breaker. This was also an event where Gigi Doolin and Jesse Jane, players for the “NXT” women’s tag team, began their first reign with the brand’s women’s tag team titles.

TakeOver was the classic label for “NXT” network specials, which used the brand from 2014 through 2021. It disappeared when NXT moved into its “2.0” era, Which saw a more diverse logo, as well as more colorful characters in the locker room. While “NXT” is still powered by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Promoting Paul “Triple H” Levesque To the Chief Content Officer led to something of a revival of the previous executive vision of development promotion.

Prior to Triple H’s rise, “NXT” was going through an almost malevolent renaming process. After the brand failed to compete in “AEW Dynamite” on Wednesday, it was moved to Tuesday nights as it moved closer to WWE’s main roster programming. This weekend’s episode came out The NXT logo turned goldsignaling a return to tradition for the once black and gold brand.