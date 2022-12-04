December 5, 2022

Report: William Regal finalizes WWE deal, expected to start after the New Year – WON/F4W

William Regal is said to be making his debut with WWE in early 2023.

According to a report by PWInsider, Regal is currently finalizing a new deal with WWE and is expected to return to the promotion after the New Year in a backstage role.

Regal mode has been addressed by our very own Dave Meltzer on Saturday’s edition of Observer Wrestling Radio. Meltzer noted that there should be something on AEW Dynamite this week that addresses Regal’s departure.

