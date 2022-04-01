Report: UFC Hall of Famer Stefan Bonar’s house destroyed in fire

UFC Hall of Famer Stefan BonarHis home was destroyed in a fire Monday in Henderson, Nevada, according to a report Thursday TMZ.

The celebrity news site also published a short video clip showing a fire raging inside a sand-colored house. Andrea, Bonnar’s wife, reportedly posted on Facebook that “we lost everything” in the fire.

Bonnar did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Henderson Fire Department’s media officer released a statement to MMA Fighting regarding the TMZ report.

“On March 28 at 2:40 p.m., the Henderson Fire Department responded to a house fire near Galleria Drive and Cadence Vista Drive,” the statement read. “On arrival, flames and smoke were seen from the outside of the house. Due to the high winds and fire condition, the HFD improved its response by setting off two alarms. The fire was put out at 3:48 pm. No injuries or transfers were reported. Two people were displaced. Two adults, one juvenile, and four dogs.”

Fire Department spokeswoman Madeline Sneaks declined to give specific information about the fire, but said the accident occurred in the 200 block of Luna Rose CT Street. in Henderson. The property records for Stefan and Andrea Bonar seem to match the location of the fire. Skines said an investigation was underway into the cause of the fire.

Stefan Bonar, 44, made headlines last year after posting a video of a heated confrontation with hospital staff in Henderson. He later told MMA Fighting that he found out that he suffers from Severe staphylococcal infection who required intravenous antibiotics and left him unable to walk unaided. The infection arose after he sustained a back injury while pro wrestling at an event in Las Vegas; He said the health fear prompted him to retire from competition and seek a new job in medical equipment sales.

Bonnar, who was voted into the Hall of Fame for his fight with Forest Griffin in conclusion The Ultimate Fighter 1, He retired from the MMA competition in 2015.