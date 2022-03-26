March 26, 2022

Report says Apple is giving a new round of $200,000 stock bonus to keep engineers

Apple is said to be paying more employees amid demand to return to the office.

Apple again I paid some bonus shares for engineersthis time with values ​​between $100,000 and $200,000, according to a report released Friday.

Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources, that this is part of an effort to retain software and hardware engineers, with shares being awarded for several years. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He declined to comment to Bloomberg.

Follow the news Apple is said to be issuing surprise stock bonuses to “High Performance” in December, across divisions including silicon design, VR headsets, hardware, and some software and operations suites. The value of those reported rewards ranged from $50,000 to $180,000.

The competition between tech giants to attract and retain talent is fierce in Silicon Valley, and this move comes too Apple has set expectations for a return to the officewhich was announced earlier this month after nearly two years of remote work amidst covid-19 pandemic.

During the company’s annual shareholder meeting, Apple CEO Tim Cook said company employees will return to work in person starting in April. Staff will be required to work from the office at least one day a week beginning April 11 and at least three days a week by May 23.

Cook reportedly said in a sent note: “For many of you, I know returning to the office is a long-awaited milestone and a positive sign that we can fully engage with colleagues who play such an important role in our lives.” In early March. For others, it may also be a worrying change.

