Report says 60 elite Russian paratroopers refused to fight in the invasion of Ukraine

Russian paratroopers march during the military parade in Red Square on May 9, 2021 in Moscow, RussiaMikhail Svetlov / Getty Images

  • A report said that at least 60 Russian paratroopers from a unit in the Pskov province refused to fight in Ukraine.

  • A Russian newspaper reported that the soldiers opened fire, and some were threatened with criminal prosecution.

  • Russian forces suffered heavy losses and reports indicate a deteriorating morale.

Up to 60 Russian paratroopers from one unit in the Pskov province refused to fight in Ukraine, according to the independent Russian newspaper Pskovskaya Gubernia.

The newspaper wrote in its statement that the troops were fired, and some threatened criminal prosecution for desertion or failure to comply with an order. Telegram channel.

Insider was unable to independently verify the report.

Pskovskaya Gubernia is a Russian newspaper known for its independent reporting. Amid the country’s crackdown on independent media, authorities last month raided the newspaper’s offices and the homes of senior staff, according to Committee to Protect Journalists.

Local activist Nikolai Kuzmin, affiliated with Russia’s opposition Yabloko party, appeared to endorse the report. on Telegram.

Kuzmin said he spoke to a driver who transported some paratroopers from Belarus to Pskov, an important base for the Russian Airborne Forces.

The airborne force of the Russian army, VDV, suffered heavy losses in Ukraine, which suffered huge losses Downgrade their former “elite” status.

One unit inside the VDV, the famous 331st Ranger Parachute Regiment, lost its commander, Colonel. Sergey Sukharevand at least 39 other members.

Russian forces have suffered heavy losses since they began their invasion of Ukraine, reports indicate Morale is deteriorating.

See also  Russian forces likely received "large doses" of radiation at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, says operator

The Pskov paratroopers are not the only ones who are said to have refused to fight.

At least 11 members of the Russian National Guard rebelled in the Khakassia region, NEWSWEEK It was reported, citing Russian-language news outlet New Focus.

Human rights lawyer Pavel Chekhov said on Telegram that Captain Fred Shetav and 11 of his subordinates at Rosgvardia refused to invade Ukraine on February 25 because the orders were “illegal,” Newsweek said.

Some captured Russians said that their leaders lie to them About the plan to invade Ukraine, which made them unprepared for fierce resistance.

Despite the many advantages of the Russian army, he failed to achieve the quick victory he had hoped for in Ukraine.

British intelligence chief Jeremy Fleming said that Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘mistaken widely’ It was the situation before the invasion, in part because his advisors were “afraid to tell him the truth”.

NATO estimated last month that between 7000 and 15,000 Russian soldiers They were killed during the fighting in Ukraine.

In a rare frank admission, a Kremlin spokesperson admitted it Sky News And he announced Thursday that Russia “has suffered heavy losses in troops, which is a great tragedy for us.”

Read the original article on interested in trade

