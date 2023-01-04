Report: Panthers owner David Tepper, Jim Harbaugh talk about the coaching position

USA Today Sports

Two of the three teams with coaching job openings in 2023 have expressed interest in Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

First, Bronco was. Now, it’s the Panthers.

Per multiple reports (incl Charlotte Sports Live and the Associated Press), team owner David Tepper spoke to Harbaugh about the vacant head coach position.

The Panthers released Matt Rhule on October 10, less than a month into his third season. Steve Wilkes served as the interim coach. Giving the job to Wilkes, Tepper said he would get the position moving forward into 2023 if he did an “incredible” job.

It can be said that Wilkes has. But Tepper seems very interested in waving a magic wand to make his team competitive, both by getting the quarterback franchise (he’s consistently failed in that regard) to hiring a great head coach (he’s 0-for-1 there).

It will be interesting to see if the Broncos and Panthers actively pursue Harbaugh, given that Walton-Penner Wal-Mart and Tepper are the two richest ownership groups in the NFL — and there’s no salary cap when it comes to hiring coaches.