Report: King Charles is very disappointed that Meghan will forgo the coronation

April 13, 2023 | 9:13 a.m

King Charles is reportedly “deeply disappointed” that his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle is skipping his historic coronation.

The royal has mixed feelings about the plan he announced on Wednesday for his son, Prince Harry, to attend the May 6 coronation, but is leaving Markle and the couple’s two children, Archie and Lilibet, in California, A source told The Sun.

“The king is happy that Harry, his son, whom he calls ‘the beloved boy’, will be at the abbey. He would have wanted him there,” the source said.

“It’s sad, he’s very disappointed that he won’t be seeing Meghan or his grandchildren but he understands the situation.”

Notably, the 6th of May is also Prince Archie’s 4th birthday.

In a statement on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace ended speculation about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s attendance by confirming that Harry will travel the 5,459 miles from Montecito, California, to London for the big day.

An official statement said: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.” The Duchess of Sussex will stay in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

It is believed that Archie and Lilibet were not invited to the coronation ceremony, which reportedly did not sit well with the exiled royals.

In January – following the release of his shattering protocol notes The Spear – Harry dramatically refused to commit to attending the event at Westminster Abbey.

When asked if he would attend the event if invited, the father-of-two told ITV’s Tom Bradby that “there is a lot to discuss” before he can make that decision.

His Majesty the King will be solemnly enthroned in Westminster Abbey on May 6th. Getty Images

“A lot can happen now and then,” he said at the time. “But the door is always open. The ball is in their court.”

“There’s a lot that needs to be discussed and I really hope they’re willing to sit down and talk about it,” he added.

The coronation will mark the official coronation of King Charles after ascending to the throne in September following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II – Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.





