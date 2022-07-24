Report: Google bid for Sunday Ticket

Getty Images

As the football watching worlds watch and wait for news about where to watch the Sunday Ticket in 2023, a new contender for the package has emerged.

according to The New York TimesAnd the Google made a try For off-market service. The games will be streamed via Google-owned YouTube.

Other bidders include Apple, Amazon and Disney.

Brian Rollap, the NFL’s chief media officer, told times The league expects to finish ordering tickets on Sundays for 2023 and beyond “in the coming months”.

Rolap said to times in a written statement.

The league hopes to get more than $2.5 billion annually for its Sunday Ticket. One report linked to the number up to 3 billion dollars. Others suggested that perhaps the conversations Not going well; Otherwise, a deal will be struck now.

The times The delay relates to the league’s continued interest in dumping other properties in the deal, including part of the NFL Network, RedZone Channel and NFL+, the league’s new subscription service.

Camel timesStill the most likely candidate. CEO Tim Cook met with league officials, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft regarding the Sunday Ticket. The times He writes that Apple “made winning the bundle a priority”.

Many would say that any company with rights other than DirecTV would be a win. This is the only thing known at this point; After 2022, DirecTV came out. At some point during the 2022 season, we’ll find out who it will be in 2023.