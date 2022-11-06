Report: Diablo 4 may launch in April 2023, with pre-orders to start in December

What you need to know

Diablo 4 is the next installment in Blizzard’s legendary RPG series.

A rumor over the summer suggested that Diablo 4 might be revealed at the Game Awards in December, and we now have some temporary support.

mentioned in XboxEra . podcast And with support from our own sources, it looks like Diablo 4 may be targeting a launch window in April 2023.

The game should stream for pre-order during The Game Awards 2022 if the rumors are true, along with several digital releases and a premium collector’s edition with some pretty cool stuff.

Diablo 4 (also known as Diablo IV) is officially set for 2023, but we’ve probably now narrowed it down to a specific month.

Diablo 4 is the latest installment in the legendary RPG franchise from Blizzard. The game takes place in the gothic world of Sanctuary, where players are caught in the middle of a crossfire between the forces of heaven and hell, whose eternal war threatens the world of the living. Diablo 4 promises a return to the franchise’s hardcore dark roots, considering feedback from Diablo 3’s often-criticized “cartoon” look. Diablo 4 looks bloody as hell (and cool too), and it might be launching a little sooner than some expected.

As discussed in Today’s XboxEra podcastthe team is there open Possibility Diablo 4 It will be launched in April 2023. We can also tentatively support a launch window in April 2023 from our confirmed sources, along with some other details.

Rumors that surfaced over the summer revealed that Diablo 4 would be announced at The Game Awards, as it was originally leaked via /r/ classic wow subreddit. We’ve seen additional evidence that appears to confirm this rumor, along with several test windows.

According to XboxEra and our sources, Blizzard is planning a major marketing campaign for Diablo 4, starting with The Game Awards 2022 as the game’s launch window should be revealed in April. Additionally, pre-orders should also open during the show, including various digital editions and a premium physical collector’s edition with many goodies for hardcore fans. If our information is correct, one of the benefits of pre-ordering will be access to the open beta of Diablo 4 in February 2023.

While there is likely to be a little skepticism about this, we can confirm that Blizzard is planning a live, season-based service for Diablo 4, powered by microtransactions (MTX) as the company previously discussed on its official website. Articles. According to our information, the first season is tentatively scheduled for the third quarter, despite the game’s launch in April.

Microsoft is currently working to acquire Activision Blizzard $69 billion. Microsoft has previously commented that it aims to close the deal by the summer of 2023, which means there’s a non-trivial chance that Diablo 4 could arrive. Xbox Game Pass By the time Diablo 4’s first season begins at the end of the summer. Diablo 4 could be a silver bullet for Xbox Cloud games And the PC gaming arcade Growth – Looking at an isometric perspective of a phone-friendly fixed camera, and Diablo’s legacy on PC.

Diablo 4 will see the return of the necromancer once again. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The blizzard has been on an upward trend recently, after a turbulent few years. Monitor 2 up and up, and World of Warcraft: Dragonflight It is scheduled to be released in the next two weeks. Immortal Diablo It was also making insane profits, despite criticism of its monetization. I aroused Over the summer, Hearthstone also announced Next expansionwhich includes the new Death Knight class.

As always, plans can and do change, so you should Always Take such hearsay with a pinch of salt. But we are quite sure of this. You should definitely watch this year Games Awards 2022 View to see if all this is true on December 8th.