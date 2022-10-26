October 26, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Rename your Nintendo YouTube channel and lose the verification mark

Ayhan 1 hour ago 1 min read
Rename your Nintendo YouTube channel and lose the verification mark
Photo: Nintendo

Verification tags are an important part of social media and websites like YouTube nowadays – allowing users to easily identify legitimate channels and accounts. With that in mind, it appears that Nintendo’s American YouTube channel has recently lost its mark.

As explained in a post on the Nintendo subreddit (via GoNintendo), the name of the Nintendo for America channel, simply called “Nintendo”, was changed to “Nintendo of America”. In the process, he lost his verification badge.

There is no doubt that sooner or later the Nintendo of America will get its check mark back. Until then, this is basically an alert that the name has changed, and that it is still official channel, not a fake account. Another easy way to solve this problem is to look at the number of subscribers. The real channel has about 8.61 million subscribers.

As some comments in the same thread indicate, this name change could be due to new YouTube policies or even related to Nintendo’s desire to have a certain brand on certain channels. If you’re not already a subscriber to Nintendo’s YouTube channels, it’s worth it – new trailers are usually uploaded every week.

If we hear any updates about this story, we’ll let you know.

See also  New Moto G takes on an impossible task to compete with Pixel 5a

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Free PlayStation Plus Games for November 2022 Leaked Early

9 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

AMD Radeon RX 7000 cards reportedly do not use a PCIe Gen5 “12VHPWR” connector

17 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

The European Union officially adopts a law requiring Apple to support USB-C chargers

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

3 min read

Burials have been banned in San Francisco for over a hundred years

51 mins ago Arzu
1 min read

Hang Seng bounce by 2%; Inflation in Australia hits 32-year high

58 mins ago Izer
4 min read

Looks like Britney Spears attacked Selena Gomez during her 2016 speech

60 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

‘Super emitters’ of methane detected on Earth by a space station experiment

1 hour ago Izer