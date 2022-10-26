Rename your Nintendo YouTube channel and lose the verification mark

Verification tags are an important part of social media and websites like YouTube nowadays – allowing users to easily identify legitimate channels and accounts. With that in mind, it appears that Nintendo’s American YouTube channel has recently lost its mark.

As explained in a post on the Nintendo subreddit (via GoNintendo), the name of the Nintendo for America channel, simply called “Nintendo”, was changed to “Nintendo of America”. In the process, he lost his verification badge.

There is no doubt that sooner or later the Nintendo of America will get its check mark back. Until then, this is basically an alert that the name has changed, and that it is still official channel, not a fake account. Another easy way to solve this problem is to look at the number of subscribers. The real channel has about 8.61 million subscribers.

As some comments in the same thread indicate, this name change could be due to new YouTube policies or even related to Nintendo’s desire to have a certain brand on certain channels. If you’re not already a subscriber to Nintendo’s YouTube channels, it’s worth it – new trailers are usually uploaded every week.

If we hear any updates about this story, we’ll let you know.