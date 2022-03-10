Reminder: The March 10 sale is now live on the US Switch online store, Mario games are on sale

Update [Thurs March 10th, 14:30 GMT]

Happy Mar 10 day, folks! We hope you all enjoy celebrating our favorite plumber. As a quick reminder, be sure to check out the current sale on the US eShop as Nintendo is celebrating a selection of discounts on Mario flagships (and friends) on the US eShop; We have listed all eligible games below.

You might want to be quick if you’re keeping an eye on anything, as the sale is scheduled to end at 11:59 PM PT on March 13.

There’s nothing here that can particularly blow your socks off – especially since chances are you’ve bought, played and cherished most of the games on sale already – but you might want to jump on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe For $39.99 before First Drop DLC If you are one of the remaining 3 people who have not yet purchased the game.

Here is a series of discounts:

Here is a series of discounts:

Some US retail stores like Amazon and GameStop also host sales on March 10th if you’d like to get any physical Mario games for your collection:

Is there anything here that catches your eye?