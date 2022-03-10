March 10, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Reminder: The March 10 sale is now live on the US Switch online store, Mario games are on sale

Ayhan 15 mins ago 2 min read
Reminder: The March 10 sale is now live on the US Switch online store, Mario games are on sale
Photo: Nintendo Live / Damian McFerran

Update [Thurs March 10th, 14:30 GMT]

Happy Mar 10 day, folks! We hope you all enjoy celebrating our favorite plumber. As a quick reminder, be sure to check out the current sale on the US eShop as Nintendo is celebrating a selection of discounts on Mario flagships (and friends) on the US eShop; We have listed all eligible games below.

You might want to be quick if you’re keeping an eye on anything, as the sale is scheduled to end at 11:59 PM PT on March 13.

There’s nothing here that can particularly blow your socks off – especially since chances are you’ve bought, played and cherished most of the games on sale already – but you might want to jump on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe For $39.99 before First Drop DLC If you are one of the remaining 3 people who have not yet purchased the game.

Here is a series of discounts:

If you want to save even more on these great games, be sure to stock up on discounted eShop credit in our store. Just enter the code NLIFE10 Get 10% off any of the options below!

Please note that some of the external links on this page are affiliate links, which means that if you click on them and make a purchase, we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read FTC Disclosure for more information.

Some US retail stores like Amazon and GameStop also host sales on March 10th if you’d like to get any physical Mario games for your collection:

See also  Elden Ring: How to Summon Spirits and Use Ash Summoning

Is there anything here that catches your eye? If you’re in the market for some other Mario related goodies, be sure to check out Best Super Mario Gift Ideas!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Demo is out now on PS5 and PS4 for a limited time

8 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Capcom announces Exoprimal, a new multiplayer team-based game with dinosaurs • Eurogamer.net

16 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Elden Ring can be paused in one selected menu

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

6 min read

Serious accusation from Moscow: Is US developing biological weapons in Ukraine?

50 seconds ago Arzu
3 min read

Dow drops 300 points as US inflation remains at 40-year high, Ukraine-Russia talks see no progress

3 mins ago Izer
1 min read

Ryan Coogler speaks after being mistakenly suspected of attempted robbery

5 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

Wormholes could help solve the infamous black hole paradox, says a fun new paper

10 mins ago Izer