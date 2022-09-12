Remastered Jaleco RPG WiZmans World ReTry announced

city ​​connection she has announce WiZmans World ReTrymodified version of Lancars-Advanced RPG Originally released for DS By Jaleco in 2010. To be launched for unannounced platforms in 2023.

WiZmans World ReTry It will be playable at the City Connection booth at Tokyo Game Show 2022, which will run from September 15-18 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.

Here is an overview of the game, via City Connection:

This is a modified version of the RPG in Galico Weizmann’s World Released in 2010 on the Nintendo DS, it is now in HD with a screen ratio of 16:9. In order to take back the world, a young amnesiac wizard goes on an adventure. On his journey, he befriends three Homunculus girls. They can change their appearance and abilities through a training system called “Anima Fusion”, which requires collecting and merging the spirits of the monsters they fight. The more you progress in the story, the more the maps change and become lively. As a Japanese RPG, your goal is to fight against enemies and find the best strategy with your skills and combo attacks. The warm pixel art graphics and user interface have been redesigned and new background music has been composed for this new title. In addition, the soLi tools module will be responsible for the main theme. This is a new experience in a beautiful world!

Watch the advert below. Show the first screenshots in the gallery.

Announcing the trailer