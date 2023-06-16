Remains of an extinct world of primitive beings have been discovered

Until now, some biomarkers, the “protosteroids”, have been overlooked as fossil witnesses of primitive life.

Newly discovered biomarker signatures point to a whole group of previously unknown organisms that dominated complex life on Earth about a billion years ago. They differed from the complex life of eukaryotes as we know them, such as animals, plants, and algae in their cellular structure and potential metabolism, which were adapted to a world with much less oxygen in the atmosphere than it does today. An international team of researchers, including GFZ geochemist Christian Hollmann, is now reporting this breakthrough in the field of evolutionary geobiology in the journal Nature.

And it turns out that previously unknown “elemental steroids” were surprisingly abundant throughout the Middle Ages of the Earth. Primordial molecules were produced at an early stage in the complexity of eukaryotes – extending the current record of fossil steroids beyond 800 and up to 1,600 million years ago. Eukaryotes is a term given to the kingdom of life including all animals, plants, and algae and is separated from bacteria by having a complex cellular structure that includes a nucleus, as well as a more complex molecular mechanism.

“The most important implication of this discovery is not simply an extension of the current molecular record of eukaryotes,” says Holman: “Given that the last common ancestor of all modern eukaryotes, including us humans, was likely capable of producing ‘regular’ modern sterols.” Chances are high that the eukaryotes responsible for these rare signatures belong to the trunk of the phylogenetic tree.”

An unprecedented glimpse into a lost world

This “stump” represents the common ancestral lineage that was the precursor to all living branches of eukaryotes. Its representatives are long extinct, but details of their nature may shed more light on the circumstances surrounding the evolution of complex life. Although more research is needed to assess what percentage of protosteroids may have a rare bacterial source, the discovery of these new molecules not only reconciles the geological record of traditional fossils with that of fossil fat molecules, but gives a rare and unprecedented glimpse into the world. lost from the old life. The competitive demise of stem-group eukaryotes, marked by the first appearance of modern fossil stromals about 800 million years ago, may reflect one of the most enduring events in the evolution of increasingly complex life.

Benjamin Nettersheim from the University of Bremen, first author of the study, adds: “Almost all eukaryotes make biosteroids, like cholesterol produced by humans and most other animals – because of the potentially harmful health effects of high levels of cholesterol in humans, cholesterol does not have the best reputation from a medical perspective.” However, these lipid molecules are an integral part of the membranes of eukaryotic cells where they assist in a variety of physiological functions. By searching for activators fossilized in ancient rocks, we can trace the evolution of increasingly complex life.”

What a Nobel Prize Winner Thought Is Impossible…

Nobel laureate Konrad Bloch had already speculated about such a biomarker in an article nearly 30 years ago. Bloch suggested that the short-lived intermediates in the modern biosynthesis of steroids may not always be intermediates. It was believed that lipid biosynthesis evolved in parallel with changing environmental conditions throughout Earth’s history. Unlike Bloch, who did not believe such ancient media could be found, Nettersheim began looking for protosteroids in ancient rocks deposited at a time when such media would have been the final product.

But how do we find such molecules in ancient rocks? “We used a combination of techniques to first convert many modern steroids into their fossil equivalents; says Jochen Brooks, professor at[{” attribute=””>Australian National University who shares the first-authorship of the new study with Nettersheim. Scientists had overlooked these molecules for decades because they do not conform to typical molecular search images. “Once we knew our target, we discovered that dozens of other rocks, taken from billion-year-old waterways across the world, were oozing with similar fossil molecules.”

The oldest samples with the biomarker are from the Barney Creek Formation in Australia and are 1.64 billion years old. The rock record of the next 800 Million years only yields fossil molecules of primordial eukaryotes before molecular signatures of modern eukaryotes first appear in the Tonian period. According to Nettersheim “the Tonian Transformation emerges as one of the most profound ecological turning points in our planet’s history.” Hallmann adds that “both primordial stem groups and modern eukaryotic representatives such as red algae may have lived side by side for many hundreds of millions of years.”

During this time, however, the Earth’s atmosphere became increasingly enriched with oxygen — a metabolic product of cyanobacteria and of the first eukaryotic algae that would have been toxic to many other organisms. Later, global “Snowball Earth” glaciations occurred and the protosterol communities largely died out. The last common ancestor of all living eukaryotes may have lived 1.2 to 1.8 billion years ago. Its descendants were likely better able to survive heat and cold as well as UV radiation and displaced their primordial relatives.

Since all stem group eukaryotes are long extinct, we will never know for certain how most of our early relatives looked like, but artistic efforts have created tentative visualizations (see pictures attached), while the primordial steroids may eventually shed more light on their biochemistry and lifestyle. “Earth was a microbial world for much of its history and left few traces.” Nettersheim concludes. Research at ANU, MARUM, and GFZ continues to pursue tracing the roots of our existence — the discovery of protosterols now brings us one step closer to understanding how our earliest ancestors lived and evolved.

