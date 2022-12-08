relevant mr! Brock Purdy has a chance to make NFL history as the 49er’s replacement for Jimmy Garoppolo

All of this means that the 49er’s surprising starter has an opportunity unprecedented in modern football.

San Francisco He refused to sue Baker Mayfield Shanahan suggests that Purdy ride comfortably through the final gauntlet. It is likely that the 49ers had some idea of ​​the rival Rams in the division Mayfield will shovel And I decided it would be wiser to show confidence in the upstart rather than raise questions by making an empty potential claim. Either way, the Niners are set to trade Purdy.

A four-year starter at Iowa, Purdy entered Sunday’s contest against Miami in the first quarter with the 49ers trailing 7-3 and immediately led them on a 54-yard touchdown run. San Francisco added another 76-yard TD drive to close out the half, giving the Niners a lead they would not relinquish. Showcasing the novice moxie, he stands and delivers under the pressure of narrow windows. Even against free rushes, release the ball quickly or avoid pressure. Purdy got the ball out on time and showed some ability to take his readouts. Shanahan trusted Purdy to throw a bevy of short third downs, underscoring the coach’s confidence in the rookie.

“Brock came in and made some big plays. He’s got some balls in there, forgive me for saying it that way,” Shanahan said Sunday after winning.

It wasn’t All Nice for a rookie, because he didn’t show the ability to stretch the field and threw several passes behind the goals. His red zone play needs cleaning up, as does most young QBs. And the yards-per-attempt average of 5.7 leaves a lot to be desired. See also Brooklyn Nets need to play hardball with coveted Kevin Durant destinations like Miami Heat or Phoenix Suns

But Bardy threw in the fire against a playoff-caliber opponent with little preparation, and performed coolly. The question is if he can continue to develop as defenses get more of the bar, start to throw off his first read and load to stop the run. We've seen other young midfielders play well in the stretch before defenses stumble and take advantage of their inexperience. On the plus side, these 49ers were built to withstand the catastrophic injuries they suffered at quarterback – from Tri Lance comes down in the second week for Jimmy G hitting the rack on Sunday.