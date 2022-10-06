REI always keeps its stores closed on Black Friday

REI announced on Tuesday that it will keep its practice closed today One of the biggest shopping days The year is permanent.

The outdoor retailer, avoiding shopping profits the day after Thanksgiving, will keep its headquarters and all stores, distribution facilities, activity centers and call centers closed every Black Friday from this year onwards, to me Press release from REI.

The move announced Tuesday makes REI “Opt Outside” year-to-year tradition of paying its workers spend the day The company said enjoying the outdoors is “ongoing and enduring” employee benefits. REI hire More than 16,000 people.

“Opt Outside has always been about prioritizing the experience of our employees – choosing the benefits of time outside over the course of a day consumption “Having an annual Optside celebration will serve as an annual reminder of this commitment to doing the right thing for the collaborative community,” Eric Artz, REI President and CEO, said in a statement.

With its permanent presence Black Friday Policy, customers will still be able to shop online with the outside retailer; However, processing and fulfillment of orders for REI.com purchases made on Black Friday will begin the following day, REI said in the release.

REI has chosen every year since 2015 to close on Black Friday. “I felt this was the right thing to do for our members and employees,” Arts said in a statement.

