Reggie Jackson in awe of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He stole the lights at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night, They treat it like a solo show on Broadway. It was the 44th anniversary of Reggie Jackson He hit the ground running against the White Sox and then had fans flood the field with some Reggie bars that were handed out that night by Standard Brands, which showed they were attentive when Reggie said that if he played in New York, they’d name a piece of candy after him. And so they did.