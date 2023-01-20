Regal Cinemas closes 39 more cinemas. Are you on the list?



New York

CNN

–



Regal Cinema closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States.

The decision comes four months after parent company Cineworld filed an application Chapter 11 bankruptcy After the pandemic devastated the industry and public performances.

In a filing this week, Cineworld said it plans to decline leases for 39 theaters starting Feb. 15, saving the company $22 million annually.

Cineworld is working with owners to keep its other theaters open. About 500 remained, after these closures and an earlier run-in September 2022 which closed 12 locations.

“The debtors are hopeful that these negotiations will lead to leases and modifications that will eliminate the need for refusals and enable additional theater locations to remain open,” Cineworld said in a filing this week.

When Cineworld announced its decision to file for bankruptcy last year, the company said it wanted to get out of debt. It expects filing for bankruptcy to “strengthen its balance sheet and provide the financial strength and flexibility to accelerate and capitalize on Cineworld’s filmmaking strategy.”

Regal Cinemas is the second largest theater chain in the United States after AMC Theaters, which has 950 locations by its standards. website.

These are the locations Regal plans to close: