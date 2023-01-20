Regal Cinemas closes 39 more cinemas. Are you on the list?

New York
CNN
–
Regal Cinema closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States.
The decision comes four months after parent company Cineworld filed an application Chapter 11 bankruptcy After the pandemic devastated the industry and public performances.
In a filing this week, Cineworld said it plans to decline leases for 39 theaters starting Feb. 15, saving the company $22 million annually.
Cineworld is working with owners to keep its other theaters open. About 500 remained, after these closures and an earlier run-in September 2022 which closed 12 locations.
“The debtors are hopeful that these negotiations will lead to leases and modifications that will eliminate the need for refusals and enable additional theater locations to remain open,” Cineworld said in a filing this week.
When Cineworld announced its decision to file for bankruptcy last year, the company said it wanted to get out of debt. It expects filing for bankruptcy to “strengthen its balance sheet and provide the financial strength and flexibility to accelerate and capitalize on Cineworld’s filmmaking strategy.”
Regal Cinemas is the second largest theater chain in the United States after AMC Theaters, which has 950 locations by its standards. website.
These are the locations Regal plans to close:
- Takahtno Stadium 16 in Anchorage, Alaska
- Metro Point in Costa Mesa, California
- Berkeley 7 in Berkeley, California
- Parkway Plaza 18th and IMAX stadium in El Cajon, California
- Escondido Stadium 16 and IMAX in Escondido, California
- Hemet Cinemas 12 in Hemet, California
- Sherman Oaks Galleria 16 in Los Angeles, California
- Yorba Linda and IMAX in Yorba Linda, California
- Meadows 12 Stadium in Littleton, Colorado
- South Glenn Stadium 14 in Centennial, Colorado
- Shadowood 16 in Boca Raton, Florida
- South Beach 18’s and IMAX stadium in Miami, Florida
- Keauhou 7 Stadium in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
- Bolingbrook Stadium 12 in Bolingbrook, Illinois
- Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 in Round Lake Beach, Illinois
- Fenway 13 and RPX Stadium in Boston, Massachusetts
- Bowie Stadium 14 in Bowie, Maryland
- Rockville Center Stadium 13 in Rockville, Maryland
- Brunswick 10 in Brunswick, Maine
- Beaver Creek Stadium 12 in Apex, North Carolina
- Omaha 16 Stadium in Omaha, Nebraska
- Concord 10 in Concord, New Hampshire
- Hamilton Commons Stadium 14 in Landing, New Jersey
- Pohatcong Stadium 12 in Phillipsburg, New Jersey
- Santa Fe Stadium 14 in Santa Fe, New Mexico
- Village Square Stadium 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada
- Elmwood Center 16 in Buffalo, New York
- Ithaca Mall 14 stadium in Ithaca, New York
- Cortlandt City Center in Lake Mohegan, New York
- 14 Union Square Stadium in New York, New York
- Greece Ridge 12 Stadium in Rochester, New York
- Transit Center 18 and IMAX stadium in Williamsville, New York
- Montrose Movies Stadium 12 in Akron, Ohio
- Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown, Pennsylvania
- Oaks 24 Stadium in Oaks, Pennsylvania
- Greenbrier Stadium 13 in Chesapeake, Virginia
- Stonefield 14 and IMAX Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia
- Meridian 16 in Seattle, Washington
- Gallery Place 14 in Washington, D.C
More Stories
Dakota Johnson makes a joke about Racy Armie Hammer at Sundance opening night
The cause of death of former American Idol contestant CJ Harris has been revealed
Rihanna Receives Apology From Stephen A. Smith For Her Super Bowl Remarks