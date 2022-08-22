Regal Cinemas: Cineworld says it may file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Britain’s Cineworld Group said in a statement that a “voluntary Chapter 11 application in the United States” was one of the options it was reviewing in an effort to ease its debt burden.
Meanwhile, Cineworld and Regal theaters are open for “business as usual,” she added, and will remain so.
“Cineworld expects to maintain its operations in the normal course even and after any file, and ultimately will continue its business in the long term without any significant impact on its employees,” the company said in the statement issued in response to last week’s reports.
Cineworld said earlier last week that despite a “gradual recovery in demand” since last spring, acceptance had fallen short of expectations.
A Chapter 11 filing would give the company more time to restructure its debt and file a proposal to bankruptcy court, while still operating. Many large US corporations have successfully used Chapter 11 to position their businesses on more stable financial footing.
Cineworld, which owns more than 500 cinemas across the US as well as Picturehouse Cinemas in the UK, confirmed Monday that any “deliverable deal” would result in a “significant dilution of existing equity stakes” for Cineworld shareholders.
“Cineworld’s evaluation of these strategic options is ongoing. A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate,” she added.
– Anna Cuban and Frank Pallotta contributed reporting.
