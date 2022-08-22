Regal Cinemas: Cineworld says it may file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Britain’s Cineworld Group said in a statement that a “voluntary Chapter 11 application in the United States” was one of the options it was reviewing in an effort to ease its debt burden.

Meanwhile, Cineworld and Regal theaters are open for “business as usual,” she added, and will remain so.

“Cineworld expects to maintain its operations in the normal course even and after any file, and ultimately will continue its business in the long term without any significant impact on its employees,” the company said in the statement issued in response to last week’s reports.

Shares in Cineworld crashed as much as 80% in London on Friday after the Wall Street Journal mentioned That the second largest movie theater chain in the world spoke to lawyers at Kirkland & Ellis LLP to advise on the bankruptcy process in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The news also contributed to a more than 30% drop in the company's shares AMC AMC The company's stock fell another 20% on Monday. The largest cinema chain in the world. Cineworld said earlier last week that despite a "gradual recovery in demand" since last spring, acceptance had fallen short of expectations. The company blamed a Limited list of movies For few moviegoers, a situation that is expected to last until the end of November. A Chapter 11 filing would give the company more time to restructure its debt and file a proposal to bankruptcy court, while still operating. Many large US corporations have successfully used Chapter 11 to position their businesses on more stable financial footing. Cineworld, which owns more than 500 cinemas across the US as well as Picturehouse Cinemas in the UK, confirmed Monday that any "deliverable deal" would result in a "significant dilution of existing equity stakes" for Cineworld shareholders. See also McDonald's temporarily closes Russian restaurants "Cineworld's evaluation of these strategic options is ongoing. A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate," she added. company Struggle to stay afloat During the pandemic, when cinemas around the world had to close. It incurred a loss of $2.7 billion in 2020, and a loss of $566 million in 2021. It's a similar story for other movie theaters. Although great recovery revenue at the US box office so far this year is about 30% lower than it was before the pandemic, according to Comscore, a media data company. – Anna Cuban and Frank Pallotta contributed reporting.