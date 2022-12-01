Referee Stephanie Frappart leads the first all-female team at the World Cup

Some 92 years after the first World Cup match was held in Uruguay, Stephanie Frappart became the first woman to head the referee during a men’s match at the tournament. Frappart, a French referee, led an all-female refereeing team during the crucial group stage match between Costa Rica and Germany on Thursday, which Germany won 4-2.
Frappart, 38, worked with assistant referees Noza Pac of Brazil and Karen Diaz Medina of Mexico. It was a barrier-breaking moment that both coaches welcomed and suggested it was time.
Germany manager Hansi Flick said of Frappart’s appointment: “I trust her 100 percent.” “I think she deserves to be here because of her performance and her accomplishments.”
Costa Rica’s manager, Luis Fernando Suarez, said the same thing during his previous press conference.
“I’m a huge fan of everything women have conquered,” he said. “And I love that they want to continue to conquer things. And that’s another step forward, especially in this sport, which is very macho.”
Frappart told French reporters She considered her selection as the main referee a “surprise”. However, she has had a stellar career for nearly two decades. A native of Le Plessis-Bouchard, a remote town in the far north of the Paris region, she officiated her first match in 2003 at the age of 19 – a women’s match between Club Henin-Beaumont and La Roche-sur-Yon. Within two decades, she was officiating the Women’s World Cup final.
Since then, she has climbed the ladder like no woman before her, receiving accolades. In 2014, she became the first woman to officiate during a Ligue 1 men’s Ligue 1 match. Then she managed matches in the men’s first division, during the international friendly matches and the Champions League.
On August 14, 2019, Frappart also became the first woman to officiate the UEFA Super Cup between Chelsea and Liverpool. After the match, Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool coach, praised its performance.
“If we had played like we whistled,” he said, “we would have won 6-0.”
Frappart also refereed the Women’s World Cup Final in 2019, When the United States beat the Netherlands To crown a tournament that served as a major public forum for Team USA’s fight for equal pay and treatment from its national federation.
Pierluigi Collina, the head of the FIFA Referees Committee who is known for the rigor of his colleagues, praised Frappart. “I hope that there will be more Frapparts in the future and that this will no longer constitute an anomaly or a news story,” Collina told Italian press in 2021. At the Globe Soccer Awards in 2019, Frappart won the Best Referee Award and Collina handed her the trophy.
Frappart told French reporters that she “knows” that her presence at the tournament “will be an inspiration”. But she prefers to let her whistle do the talking.
She said, “I don’t want to be judged differently because of my gender but because of my refereeing skills.”
In Qatar, Stephanie Frappart has already served as the fourth official in two matches during the group stage, when Mexico faced Poland and Portugal played Ghana.
