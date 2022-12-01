Referee Stephanie Frappart leads the first all-female team at the World Cup

Some 92 years after the first World Cup match was held in Uruguay, Stephanie Frappart became the first woman to head the referee during a men’s match at the tournament. Frappart, a French referee, led an all-female refereeing team during the crucial group stage match between Costa Rica and Germany on Thursday, which Germany won 4-2.

Frappart, 38, worked with assistant referees Noza Pac of Brazil and Karen Diaz Medina of Mexico. It was a barrier-breaking moment that both coaches welcomed and suggested it was time.

Germany manager Hansi Flick said of Frappart’s appointment: “I trust her 100 percent.” “I think she deserves to be here because of her performance and her accomplishments.”

Costa Rica’s manager, Luis Fernando Suarez, said the same thing during his previous press conference.

“I’m a huge fan of everything women have conquered,” he said. “And I love that they want to continue to conquer things. And that’s another step forward, especially in this sport, which is very macho.”