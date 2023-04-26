Reena Singh, 20th Digital Studio Folding, D23 Cut – Deadline

GT

Updated: We’re on day three of Disney’s second round of layoffs, which included a senior programming executive at Disney Branded Television. Additionally, we’re including some cuts that occurred on Tuesday but were lost in the wave of staff cuts. We’ll continue to update with more as news of the layoff comes in throughout the day.

Rina Singh He will be leaving the current Senior Vice President of Series and Development for Disney Television. Singh moved to the department over two years ago from 20th Television where she was Senior Vice President of Current Programming. At Disney, she was a member of the Creative Inclusion Council, which creates new content practices for inclusive storytelling.

Multiple Disney Television divisions have folded their existing operations into series-in-development during the current wave of layoffs. Free and existing development were merged, with Senior Vice President Julie Jarmon leaving; ABC combined dramatic and current development, with Senior Vice President Stacy Adams departing.

Digital Content Division 20th Digital Studio led by EVP David Worthen Brooks, it is resolved. Brooks will move to a first-sight deal with Hulu, the master distributor of 20th Digital, as an independent producer.

Founded in 2008 as Fox Digital Studio and acquired by Disney as part of a $71.3 billion 2019 deal for Fox’s major assets, 20th Digital Studio, most recently part of Disney General Entertainment Content, develops, finances and produces branded shorts. and digital content from emerging filmmakers.

It is known about Bite-sized Halloween shorts, which the unit signed a deal with Hulu last year to turn into nine horror features.

Related: Disney hairstyles on the movie side include the story, distribution, and marketing departments; Scout and more

Also hurt by the layoffs was D23, the Walt Disney Co.’s official fan club founded in 2009. The organization is mostly known for its biennial D23 Expo fan convention, with the next scheduled for September.

The size of the cuts is in the double digits, with some sources indicating that as many as a quarter of staff or more have been affected amid speculation the division could be restructured.

Also leaving as part of layoffs is Jerrell Jimerson, Chief Product Officer, Disney Streaming, Disney+, Star+ and Hulu. He has been at Disney since 2018, was involved in the launch of Disney+, and prior to that was Chief Product Officer at BAMTech, which was acquired by Disney.

RELATED: Nate Silver Leaves ABC News As Disney Hairstyles Continue

The second round of Disney layoffs has so far affected a number of its TV and movie divisions, including ABC, Freeform, ABC Signature, 20th Television, Disney+, Disney Branded Entertainment, Hulu, Disney TV Animation, Walt Disney Television Alternative and Searchlight, with Disney TV studio marketing and promotion for the first time among the disbanded units and consolidation of a number of areas.