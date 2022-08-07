Reds put Hunter Green on the injured list for 15 days

today: It doesn’t look as though Greene will need surgery, according to several reporters (including Bobby Nightingale of the Cincinnati Inquirer). The exact results of Green’s MRI are unknown, nor his timeline for possible return.

August 5: The Reds announced that they had done the right thing Hunter Green On the injured list for 15 days, retrospectively to August 2, with a strain on his shoulder. Savior Ryan Hendricks He was called to replace him in the active list.

Green, who turns 23 tomorrow, has spent the year in rotation after splitting from camp with the big league club. The previous second overall pick made his first 20 major league games, working a 5.26 ERA across 102 2/3 runs. Just Josiah Gray He’s allowed more home runs than Green 23, but he’s also inspired the promise that made him one of the top potential players in the sport. He averaged a ridiculous 98.7 mph on the four-stud fastball and regularly beats the three numbers. Unsurprisingly, Greene missed bats at an above-average rate of 13.5% of his shows, and achieved an excellent score of 28.8% of opponents.

It’s not clear how long the Reds expect Green to be out, but the mention of a shoulder injury certainly isn’t ideal. Cincinnati is looking to 2023 as it sits near the bottom of the National League, so there’s no reason not to proceed with caution for a player critical to the franchise’s long-term future.

Manager David Bell will have to get things right together on the hill. Besides Green’s absence, Cincinnati has shipped Luis Castillo And the Tyler Mahley during the past week. Nick LudlowAnd the Mike Minor And the Graham Ashcraft They created rotation roles, while the club grew up Robert Dogger At least as a start for tonight. They will need to do the same on Sunday against the Brewers, when Greene was due to take the ball.