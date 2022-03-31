Redistribution from the Russians, Putin’s turn – here’s our top news about Wednesday’s war

The National Police Headquarters (ORFK) told MTI on Wednesday that 5,607 people had entered the Ukrainian-Hungarian border on Tuesday, while 4,248 of those who had entered the Romanian-Hungarian border were from Ukraine.

Of those admitted, police issued 2,169 temporary residence permits valid for 30 days. The ORFK added that in order to obtain the final documents within the available time, they have to go to the office of the National Directorate of Immigration at their place of residence.

The Budapest Police Headquarters (BRFK) announced on Wednesday at police.hu that 1589 people, including 623 children, had arrived in Budapest by train before the war in Ukraine. It was written that the refugees arriving at the Kőbánya Upper Railway Station by special trains were taken by bus to the BOK Hall.

They added that the accommodation and transportation of 17 people, including 9 children, in hostels in the capital and rural areas had been settled by the co-operation authorities.

Refugees arriving by train from Ukraine assist with participants in waiting police and patrol at the BRFK Kőbánya Upper Railway Station and BOK Hall. The Budapest Civil Defense Association also provides support in these tasks.

The police are said to be in constant contact with the National Directorate for Disaster Management, the National Directorate of Aliens, the Hungarian State Railway Limited, the Budapest Traffic Center, the Budapest Metropolitan Police Directorate, the Budapest City Government Office and the Budapest City Government Office. Relief systems. (MTI)