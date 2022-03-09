Redesigned MacBook Air Might Have M1 But Not M2

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo “strongly” believes that the upcoming MacBook Air redesign will feature the M1 chip, rather than the widely expected “M2” upgrade. ko made the comment to 9to5Mac after tweet Expect an “all-new” laptop design with more color options and no small LED screen.

It was the redesigned MacBook Air The presence of an M2 . chip was previously reported Written by Mark Gorman of Bloomberg. Apple can of course decide its own nomenclature for its chips based on marketing reasons, but if the M1’s naming scheme follows the A-series chips in iPhones and iPads, the next number up indicates an upgrade in CPU design. M1 chipsets, including M1 Pro, Max and Ultra . announcedall use different CPU core configurations based on what’s in the iPhone 12’s A14 chip.

So, the M2 will likely use cores derived from the supposed A15 or A16 in this year’s upcoming iPhones. As for the new MacBook Air, if it sticks to the M1 chip and brand, it could theoretically offer a performance upgrade by including more cores. There are already 7- and 8-core GPU variants of the M1, and Gurman reported that Apple is testing an unnamed chip with 8 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. It can either be an M2 or an upgraded M1.

Kuo expects to start mass production of the new MacBook Air in the late second quarter or third quarter of this year.