July 20, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Redesigned Google Messages home screen drops navigation drawer [U: Tweaks]

Ayhan 29 mins ago 2 min read
Redesigned Google Messages home screen drops navigation drawer [U: Tweaks]

Google is redesigning the main screen for Messages in an interesting way that replaces the navigation drawer and introduces the main branding in the Android app.

Update 7/19: We’re seeing a redesign of the Google Messages home screen again with beta 20230717_01_RC00. There is now an App Bar with a darker shade of Dynamic Color instead of the top section being completely flat.

We don’t see the Messages Foundation, which has reappeared for beta users, enabled by this revamp. Meanwhile, Google has slightly tweaked its search filters. This new look has not yet been widely released.

Original 6/13: Instead of a full-width search bar, you’ll just get a magnifying glass icon. In the top left corner is the four-color Google “G” logo followed by “Messages.”

The navigation drawer and its hamburger icon have been removed with these options now in the Account menu. Archived, Spam and Blocked, Mark all as read, Device association will appear first, with your data unchanged in Messages, Message settings, Help and Feedback. Meanwhile, Google has moved “Choose Appearance” to the Settings menu.

Messages gained a navigation drawer in early 2022 after only making use of the overflow menu. At the time, this was seen as bucking the design trend of recent Google apps.

old vs. new

Redesigned Google Messages home screen

A simple change to search has Google dropping the Categories circle for a standard grid that requires less scrolling: starred, images, videos, places, links, unread, known, and unknown.

The Messages navigation drawer was inefficient, with only a few items, and superfluous compared to apps like Gmail (with its long list folders and labels), as well as Calendar. This account list approach, which has also been adopted by other first-party apps such as the Google Play Store, is much more efficient. Additionally, the full search bar, while a staple of Google Apps, wasn’t superfluous either.

Redesigned Google Messages home screen

What’s most interesting to me is the “G” logo in the upper-left corner which serves as a very explicit Google branding that indicates how the company wants to message you. It can be seen as part of Google’s ongoing RCS campaign.

See also  Elden Ring: Release time, preload and file size explained

We see this home screen redesign rolled out with build 20230608_01_RC00 from Google Messages released yesterday to beta channel. This redesign isn’t widely available yet, but it looks like a definite update.

old vs. new

Redesigned Google Messages home screen

More in Google Messages:

FTC: We use affiliate links to earn income. more.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

People call the house flippers a home of more than $1.2 million

8 hours ago Ayhan
1 min read

Intel mini NUC computers get a second life thanks to Asus

17 hours ago Ayhan
1 min read

The first generation iPhone is selling at auction for $190,000 – about 380 times its original price

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

3 min read

Rare fossils indicate that mammals may have hunted dinosaurs for dinner

6 mins ago Izer
3 min read

Aaron Judge comments on Shuhei Ohtani

28 mins ago Emet
2 min read

Redesigned Google Messages home screen drops navigation drawer [U: Tweaks]

29 mins ago Ayhan
3 min read

Storming the Swedish embassy in Baghdad and setting fire to the burning of the Koran

30 mins ago Aygen