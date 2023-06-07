Reddit users are ‘going dark’ to protest the deeply unpopular changes

As we reported last week, Reddit is planning to make some changes under the hood that will essentially kill off every third-party app that readers use to interact with the site’s communities.. Given the status of the official app and its heavy reliance on massive ads, it is a severely An unpopular movement, so unpopular that it has led to a protest movement involving more and more major sub-forums every day.

As the days passed after the original announcement, unpaid Reddit moderators gathered Get together and write an open letter to the site’s managementoutlines not only the general popularity of third-party apps, but also concerns about the potential loss of important moderation tools (which many third-party apps have but somehow lack the official offering) and impact on NSFW content as well.

This message has been bolstered by plans for much of the site to engage in a “blackout” on June 12th, which will mean that individual sub-forums will be locked into “private” mode, meaning that anyone who is not already affiliated/subscribed will not be able to access them or see any of their posts. its contents.

side by side subreddits are great such as r/bestof, r/sports, r/music, r/pics, and r/videos, a number of the most popular sub gaming sites have confirmed that they are sharing, polling members about their ideas, or that they will be taking limited action as well.

This includes r/gaming with 37 million members, r/PS5’s 3.3 million members, r/minecraft’s 7 million members and r/wow’s 2.3 million members. Meanwhile, mods at r/pcgaming (3.2 million members) ask users for their input before making a decision, while r/nintendo switches to “read-only/restricted mode,” which isn’t nearly as dangerous as locking the entire subreddit down.