July 3, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Red Sox Pitcher describes Wrigley Field as a ‘scary’ soccer field, ‘Stock Standard’

Emet 1 hour ago 2 min read

Competition is a structural thing. A deep and intractable desire to win at any cost can make you say things in the aftermath of a loss that, if said in any other context, would be thrown out for evaluation.

That’s why I can understand how rookie Josh Winkowski of the Boston Red Sox could say something so absurd – a border offender – after losing 3-1 to the Chicago Cubs at the beautiful and historic Wrigley Field.

“A little disappointing,” Winkowski said of Wrigley Field, Per MassLive. “Fenway has a presence in it kind of. To be honest, I didn’t really get it. I told my mom last night, this place is a very stock standard, if you ask me. To be honest, I didn’t feel anything. It just felt like another football field.”

I can only hope your mother is upright, son.

Like I said, I can excuse some major post-loss madness as Winkowski did well, but he lost because his defense couldn’t play on a group of dribblers. I will express his disrespect for a National Historic Landmark as an attempt to hide tears.

Wrigley Field, which was constructed over 100 years ago and has just completed a renovation that brought back much of the original beauty, is without a doubt one of the most special ball fields in baseball. I don’t really have to compare it to any other park – Fenway or other – in order to complete it. It’s in the middle of a neighborhood, its seating is almost entirely intimate, and the bleachers are fun as hell.

I’ve been to a number of “stock standard” ball fields in my day, and whatever Wrigley Field is…it definitely isn’t.

See also  Guardians, Miles Straw agree to five-year extension

The Cubs and Jordan Bastian enjoyed some comments:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

6 min read

Free updated NBA agency predictions and landing points | Ovarian Report

9 hours ago Emet
3 min read

LIV Golf LIVE: Leaderboard and score day 3 as Dustin Johnson chases Carlos Ortiz

17 hours ago Emet
2 min read

Kevin Durant wants to play with the Heat, but only alongside Jimmy Butler, Pam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry, according to the report.

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

1 min read

Symbolism – Science – A cure for baldness may have been discovered

58 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

The complete list of Americans whose medical debt will be cleared and their credit score increased as a major change takes effect today

1 hour ago Izer
3 min read

Peter Brook, famed theater director of Scale and Humanity, dies at 97

1 hour ago Muhammad
3 min read

Persistent Martian rover wind sensor damaged by gravel

1 hour ago Izer