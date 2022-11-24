November 24, 2022

Red Sox acquire a versatile player in trade with the Pirates

Emet 38 mins ago 1 min read
The Boston Red Sox made their first real move of the shutout season on Wednesday Signature relief pitcherbut they didn’t end there.

Red Sox too withdrew from the trade Later in the day, he acquired Howie Park from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for 18-year-old pitcher Enmir Lobo. Park was 26 years old intended for assignment by the Pirates on Tuesday.

Playing in 23 games for the Pirates this past season, Park batted . 216 (11-for-51) with two home runs and six RBIs. While he has clearly not displayed the strongest at bats, Park has demonstrated his versatility as a fielder by starting games at second base, third base, and shortstop. Park also has experience playing the field as he has had 12 starts on turf over the past two seasons.

Park made his major league debut with the Yankees in 2021 before New York traded him as part of that year’s mid-season deal with the Pirates for Clay Holmes.

Lobo, a 6-foot-1, 193-pound pitcher from Venezuela, pitched for the Red Sox in the Dominican Summer League, compiling a 2-0 record in five starts along with a 0.82 ERA. He also struck out 28 batters in 22 innings pitched.

Thumbnail via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images

