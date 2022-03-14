Rebel Wilson shows off slim figure at BAFTAs 2022

Rebel Wilson was the queen of the red carpet for the BAFTAs 2022 in London on Sunday.

The Australian actress, 42, looked ethereal in a sparkly Giambattista Valli gown, which featured a blue sequined bodice and a black tulle skirt.

Her blonde hair was pulled back into a low ponytail, and she complemented her glamorous look with silver dangling earrings.

Event host Wilson later took to the stage in a bright red dress with a plunging neckline, which also showed off her major weight loss transformation.

“I might look a little different than the last time you saw me here,” she said on stage, referring to the weight she’s lost since then. Her ‘Year of Health’ journey begins in 2020.

“That was me two years ago and since then I’ve made a huge transformation.”

During her opening monologue, Wilson added that everyone was asking her why she wanted to slim down.

“Obviously, this was to get Robert Pattinson’s attention,” she joked. “I didn’t lose weight just to get a guy, I did it to get more acting roles. Now I can play the not-so-funny love in an Adam Sandler movie.”

The blonde beauty looked gorgeous on the red carpet. Dave J Hogan

The “Pitch Perfect” alum has been vocal about her health journey over the past few years.

“I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days before that, and because it naturally contained carbohydrates, I was still hungry,” she said. people said in the year 2020.

“So, I really changed to a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I wasn’t used to eating a lot of meat.”

Wilson said her goal was “general balance”.

“I have this state of being, and it’s not my quote, but I say, ‘Nothing is forbidden. We’ll say, “Should we get an In-N-Out burger?” She explained at the time, “Nothing is forbidden.”

“I can go in there, I might eat half of what I ate before. I will have a burger, a few fries, and then you feel fine.”