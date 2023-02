Located in Hampshire, England, this tiny house resembles a children’s toy.

For 195,000 pounds, that is 84.2 million forints They sell A strange house in Great Britain: The property, located in Hampshire, southwest of London, is a long house, only two and a half meters wide, which looks like a doll’s house in photos, except for the very large apartment, especially because it practically stands in the driveway of the houses around it.









The Glass Once a shed, it now has a continuous living room-bedroom, as well as a kitchen and a bathroom. It also includes a small portion of the garden, carved out of a neighbor’s plot.

Despite the somewhat absurd layout, it’s a livable 29 square meter property.